MAGA Podcaster Shawn Ryan Questions Donald Trump's Mental Fitness: 'We All Thought the Last Guy Had Dementia'

Article continues below advertisement

MAGA podcaster and former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan made a bold statement on X regarding President Donald Trump, suggesting the president may be struggling with his mental faculties. In a post shedding light on Trump's recent activities, Ryan implied the current commander-in-chief isn't fit for his responsibilities.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Shawn Ryan Show/YouTube MAGA podcaster Shawn Ryan questioned Donald Trump’s mental fitness on X.

Article continues below advertisement

“Ummm… I know we all thought the last guy had dementia but…” Ryan wrote in response to a White House announcement proclaiming that “nothing is more important than PEACE.”

Article continues below advertisement

There is nothing more important than PEACE. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2026 Source: @WhiteHouse/X

Article continues below advertisement

The post arrived as Trump attended the inaugural meeting for his Board of Peace, all while mobilizing troops in the Middle East ahead of the attack on Iran. Ryan previously interviewed Trump on his podcast in 2024, but his support has waned significantly in recent months, particularly following the Department of Justice's release of documents linked to convicted child s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Shawn Ryan suggested Donald Trump may be struggling with his health.

Article continues below advertisement

Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that “all” Epstein files had been released. In reaction, Ryan criticized her and others in the DOJ for failing to hold anyone accountable based on the evidence uncovered.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Nobody gives a f---,” Ryan claimed in a follow-up video, addressing Bondi’s fiery testimony in Congress where she emphasized the Dow’s rise to 50,000. “What you should be talking about is how you are going to investigate and prosecute any p------- that are running around on Epstein Island that you’re affiliated with. But we didn’t talk about that, did we? Oh, and what’s the excuse? What was the excuse? Oh – ‘if we prosecute everybody the whole system would go down.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Shawn Ryan: "They are legitimately proactively protecting ped*philes by redacting the abusers' names… The f*cking White House is protecting ped*philes. You hear that? They're f*cking protecting ped*philes. It's what the f*ck they're doing!"pic.twitter.com/KMWGWAJcIO — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 8, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Shawn Ryan criticized a new $10 billion peace initiative.

Article continues below advertisement

In January, Ryan openly expressed his regret about voting for Trump, particularly in light of the Epstein files. “I f------ voted for this s---,” he admitted. “I voted to get these d--- files released, and it’s like a total 180 just happened.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Shawn Ryan Clips; YouTube Shawn Ryan previously admitted regretting his vote for Donald Trump.