MAGA Podcaster Shawn Ryan Questions Donald Trump's Mental Fitness: 'We All Thought the Last Guy Had Dementia'
March 11 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
MAGA podcaster and former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan made a bold statement on X regarding President Donald Trump, suggesting the president may be struggling with his mental faculties.
In a post shedding light on Trump's recent activities, Ryan implied the current commander-in-chief isn't fit for his responsibilities.
“Ummm… I know we all thought the last guy had dementia but…” Ryan wrote in response to a White House announcement proclaiming that “nothing is more important than PEACE.”
The post arrived as Trump attended the inaugural meeting for his Board of Peace, all while mobilizing troops in the Middle East ahead of the attack on Iran.
Ryan previously interviewed Trump on his podcast in 2024, but his support has waned significantly in recent months, particularly following the Department of Justice's release of documents linked to convicted child s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that “all” Epstein files had been released. In reaction, Ryan criticized her and others in the DOJ for failing to hold anyone accountable based on the evidence uncovered.
- Joe Rogan Agrees 'Nutty' Donald Trump Is 'Losing It' Despite Endorsing President in 2024: 'How Is This Real?'
- Donald Trump Supporter Andrew Schulz Enraged After President Falls Short on Campaign Promises: 'I Voted for None of This'
- 10 MAGA Figures Who Have Called Out Donald Trump Over His Handling of Epstein Files
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Nobody gives a f---,” Ryan claimed in a follow-up video, addressing Bondi’s fiery testimony in Congress where she emphasized the Dow’s rise to 50,000. “What you should be talking about is how you are going to investigate and prosecute any p------- that are running around on Epstein Island that you’re affiliated with. But we didn’t talk about that, did we? Oh, and what’s the excuse? What was the excuse? Oh – ‘if we prosecute everybody the whole system would go down.’”
In January, Ryan openly expressed his regret about voting for Trump, particularly in light of the Epstein files.
“I f------ voted for this s---,” he admitted. “I voted to get these d--- files released, and it’s like a total 180 just happened.”
Ryan’s skepticism continued in his latest post, where he criticized Trump for announcing a $10 billion aid package to the Board of Peace to address foreign conflicts, notably in Gaza.
He shared a message that read: “Today, Trump announced a $10B U.S. commitment to the Board of Peace for global conflicts, including Gaza. I told you we’d get stuck funding this! Do not think some of those funds won’t end up in the hands of Hamas. Let’s not be fools.”