or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

MAGA Podcaster Shawn Ryan Questions Donald Trump's Mental Fitness: 'We All Thought the Last Guy Had Dementia'

split photo of Shawn Ryan & Donald Trump
Source: Shawn Ryan Show/YouTube; MEGA

Podcaster Shawn Ryan raised concerns about Donald Trump’s mental fitness.

Profile Image

March 11 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

MAGA podcaster and former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan made a bold statement on X regarding President Donald Trump, suggesting the president may be struggling with his mental faculties.

In a post shedding light on Trump's recent activities, Ryan implied the current commander-in-chief isn't fit for his responsibilities.

Article continues below advertisement
image of MAGA podcaster Shawn Ryan questioned Donald Trump’s mental fitness on X.
Source: Shawn Ryan Show/YouTube

MAGA podcaster Shawn Ryan questioned Donald Trump’s mental fitness on X.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“Ummm… I know we all thought the last guy had dementia but…” Ryan wrote in response to a White House announcement proclaiming that “nothing is more important than PEACE.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @WhiteHouse/X
Article continues below advertisement

The post arrived as Trump attended the inaugural meeting for his Board of Peace, all while mobilizing troops in the Middle East ahead of the attack on Iran.

Ryan previously interviewed Trump on his podcast in 2024, but his support has waned significantly in recent months, particularly following the Department of Justice's release of documents linked to convicted child s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Shawn Ryan suggested Donald Trump may be struggling with his health.
Source: MEGA

Shawn Ryan suggested Donald Trump may be struggling with his health.

Article continues below advertisement

Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that “all” Epstein files had been released. In reaction, Ryan criticized her and others in the DOJ for failing to hold anyone accountable based on the evidence uncovered.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Nobody gives a f---,” Ryan claimed in a follow-up video, addressing Bondi’s fiery testimony in Congress where she emphasized the Dow’s rise to 50,000. “What you should be talking about is how you are going to investigate and prosecute any p------- that are running around on Epstein Island that you’re affiliated with. But we didn’t talk about that, did we? Oh, and what’s the excuse? What was the excuse? Oh – ‘if we prosecute everybody the whole system would go down.’”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
image of Shawn Ryan criticized a new $10 billion peace initiative.
Source: MEGA

Shawn Ryan criticized a new $10 billion peace initiative.

Article continues below advertisement

In January, Ryan openly expressed his regret about voting for Trump, particularly in light of the Epstein files.

“I f------ voted for this s---,” he admitted. “I voted to get these d--- files released, and it’s like a total 180 just happened.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Shawn Ryan previously admitted regretting his vote for Donald Trump.
Source: Shawn Ryan Clips; YouTube

Shawn Ryan previously admitted regretting his vote for Donald Trump.

Ryan’s skepticism continued in his latest post, where he criticized Trump for announcing a $10 billion aid package to the Board of Peace to address foreign conflicts, notably in Gaza.

He shared a message that read: “Today, Trump announced a $10B U.S. commitment to the Board of Peace for global conflicts, including Gaza. I told you we’d get stuck funding this! Do not think some of those funds won’t end up in the hands of Hamas. Let’s not be fools.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.