Donald Trump Looks Confused as He Asks 'Which Way' to Walk Off Stage With President of China: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump had a moment of confusion after being introduced to President of China Xi Jinping. Ahead of their highly anticipated meeting during the summit in South Korea on Thursday, October 30, Trump and Xi shook hands in front of photographers and reporters as the American and Chinese flags were displayed in the background. After an awkwardly drawn-out handshake and a planned photo-op, Trump gestured for Xi to exit the stage to their left while stating, "Let's go."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Xi Jinping posed for cameras ahead of their meeting.

Chatter could be heard offstage, however, as the two world leaders were seemingly being told to exit the other way instead. Looking lost, Trump asked, "Which way?" before finally understanding and turning to walk off to the right with Xi. While Trump may have been confused about which way to exit his interaction with Xi, he appeared confident while praising the president of China in front of press.

Article continues below advertisement

America's President Donald Trump meets with President Xi Jinping of China in Seoul South Korea. I feel like Xi can speak perfect english he just doesn’t want to talk to Trump. Look at his body language 😂 pic.twitter.com/zaduhSDCRx — Josh (@Josh001J) October 30, 2025 Source: @Josh001J/X Donald Trump appeared confused about which way to go after shaking hands with Xi Jinping.

During their handshake, Trump admitted he was optimistic the pair would have a "very successful meeting" despite Xi being a "very tough negotiator." "That’s not good," Trump quipped, but the Chinese leader seemed unamused. "We know each other well."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Meets With President of China for First Time Since 2019

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Xi Jinping praised Donald Trump's peace efforts during their meeting.

This was the first time the U.S. commander-in-chief came face-to-face with Xi in roughly six years. 2019 was the last meeting between Trump and Xi during the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. In the months since Trump began his second term as president, the Republican politician has spoken to Xi on the phone three times and they have exchanged several letters, the Chinese president revealed during Thursday's meeting — which NBC News said lasted about an hour and 40 minutes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed his meeting with China's president went 'amazing.'

At one point, Xi praised Trump's ceasefire efforts in Asia and the Middle East. "You care a lot about world peace, and you’re very enthusiastic about settling various regional hot spot issues," he applauded. While the remainder of their meeting was closed to press, Trump boasted about their conversation as he spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Says Meeting With China's President Went 'Amazing'

Donald Trump rated his meeting with Xi Jinping a '12 on a scale of zero to 10.'