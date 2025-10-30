Donald Trump Looks Confused as He Asks 'Which Way' to Walk Off Stage With President of China: Watch
Oct. 30 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Donald Trump had a moment of confusion after being introduced to President of China Xi Jinping.
Ahead of their highly anticipated meeting during the summit in South Korea on Thursday, October 30, Trump and Xi shook hands in front of photographers and reporters as the American and Chinese flags were displayed in the background.
After an awkwardly drawn-out handshake and a planned photo-op, Trump gestured for Xi to exit the stage to their left while stating, "Let's go."
Chatter could be heard offstage, however, as the two world leaders were seemingly being told to exit the other way instead.
Looking lost, Trump asked, "Which way?" before finally understanding and turning to walk off to the right with Xi.
While Trump may have been confused about which way to exit his interaction with Xi, he appeared confident while praising the president of China in front of press.
During their handshake, Trump admitted he was optimistic the pair would have a "very successful meeting" despite Xi being a "very tough negotiator."
"That’s not good," Trump quipped, but the Chinese leader seemed unamused. "We know each other well."
Donald Trump Meets With President of China for First Time Since 2019
This was the first time the U.S. commander-in-chief came face-to-face with Xi in roughly six years.
2019 was the last meeting between Trump and Xi during the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
In the months since Trump began his second term as president, the Republican politician has spoken to Xi on the phone three times and they have exchanged several letters, the Chinese president revealed during Thursday's meeting — which NBC News said lasted about an hour and 40 minutes.
At one point, Xi praised Trump's ceasefire efforts in Asia and the Middle East.
"You care a lot about world peace, and you’re very enthusiastic about settling various regional hot spot issues," he applauded.
While the remainder of their meeting was closed to press, Trump boasted about their conversation as he spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One.
Donald Trump Says Meeting With China's President Went 'Amazing'
Trump insisted the meeting was "amazing" and rated it a "12 on a scale of zero to 10."
He later took to Truth Social to further gush over President Xi.
"I had a truly great meeting with President Xi of China. There is enormous respect between our two Countries, and that will only be enhanced with what just took place. We agreed on many things, with others, even of high importance, being very close to resolved," his message read in part.