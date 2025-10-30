or
Donald Trump Looks Confused as He Asks 'Which Way' to Walk Off Stage With President of China: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump met with the president of China at the summit in South Korea.

Profile Image

Oct. 30 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Donald Trump had a moment of confusion after being introduced to President of China Xi Jinping.

Ahead of their highly anticipated meeting during the summit in South Korea on Thursday, October 30, Trump and Xi shook hands in front of photographers and reporters as the American and Chinese flags were displayed in the background.

After an awkwardly drawn-out handshake and a planned photo-op, Trump gestured for Xi to exit the stage to their left while stating, "Let's go."

Image of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping posed for cameras ahead of their meeting.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping posed for cameras ahead of their meeting.

Chatter could be heard offstage, however, as the two world leaders were seemingly being told to exit the other way instead.

Looking lost, Trump asked, "Which way?" before finally understanding and turning to walk off to the right with Xi.

While Trump may have been confused about which way to exit his interaction with Xi, he appeared confident while praising the president of China in front of press.

Source: @Josh001J/X

Donald Trump appeared confused about which way to go after shaking hands with Xi Jinping.

During their handshake, Trump admitted he was optimistic the pair would have a "very successful meeting" despite Xi being a "very tough negotiator."

"That’s not good," Trump quipped, but the Chinese leader seemed unamused. "We know each other well."

Donald Trump Meets With President of China for First Time Since 2019

Donald Trump

Image of Xi Jinping praised Donald Trump's peace efforts during their meeting.
Source: MEGA

Xi Jinping praised Donald Trump's peace efforts during their meeting.

This was the first time the U.S. commander-in-chief came face-to-face with Xi in roughly six years.

2019 was the last meeting between Trump and Xi during the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

In the months since Trump began his second term as president, the Republican politician has spoken to Xi on the phone three times and they have exchanged several letters, the Chinese president revealed during Thursday's meeting — which NBC News said lasted about an hour and 40 minutes.

Image of Donald Trump claimed his meeting with China's president went 'amazing.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed his meeting with China's president went 'amazing.'

At one point, Xi praised Trump's ceasefire efforts in Asia and the Middle East.

"You care a lot about world peace, and you’re very enthusiastic about settling various regional hot spot issues," he applauded.

While the remainder of their meeting was closed to press, Trump boasted about their conversation as he spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Donald Trump Says Meeting With China's President Went 'Amazing'

donald trump looks confused asks which way walk stage president china

Donald Trump rated his meeting with Xi Jinping a '12 on a scale of zero to 10.'

Trump insisted the meeting was "amazing" and rated it a "12 on a scale of zero to 10."

He later took to Truth Social to further gush over President Xi.

"I had a truly great meeting with President Xi of China. There is enormous respect between our two Countries, and that will only be enhanced with what just took place. We agreed on many things, with others, even of high importance, being very close to resolved," his message read in part.

