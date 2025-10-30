Donald Trump Has 'Visible Issues Getting Around Alone' Amid Health Concerns, MSNBC Host Chris Hayes Claims
Donald Trump's tour of Asia only further fueled swirling rumors about the president's health.
Following Trump's several on-camera appearances this week in countries including Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, MSNBC host Chris Hayes called out concerns surrounding the U.S. commander-in-chief's alleged cognitive decline.
"Trump is, I hate to remind you, a 79-year-old man, who appears to have some visible issues getting around alone on his overseas tour this week," the television journalist declared during the Wednesday night, October 29, monologue of MSNBC's All In With Chris Hayes.
The news show then aired a viral clip of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, 64, attempting to guide a seemingly confused Trump around the perimeter of a room inside of Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace.
According to Hayes, 46, Trump was "just sort of wandering, gingerly navigating hallways and staircases, not always well, not seeming to always be in command."
In addition to the heavily trolled video of Trump in Tokyo, several other questionable clips further fueled rumors about the Republican politician's health.
Two separate moments caught on camera featured Trump appearing frail as he gripped the handrail while disembarking Air Force One in both Japan and South Korea earlier this week.
Trump himself admitted at the beginning of October that he has to "be careful" when walking down the stairs of his presidential aircraft "because one day" he will "probably fall."
Despite his confession, the American leader continues to insist he's in great health.
During Wednesday's MSNBC broadcast, however, Hayes cited an MRI Trump had done during what the White House claimed was a routine checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 10.
"I got an MRI. It was perfect," the POTUS declared to reporters before challenging Democrats Jasmine Crockett, 44, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 36, to take a "very hard" IQ test he previously passed at Walter Reed.
Bashing his political rivals, Trump snubbed, "I don't think Jasmine – the first couple questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions."
"Trump bragged that he aced a dementia test, which he appeared to have confused with an IQ test, and I will tell you, they are not the same," Hayes explained, as the president seemed to mistake the Montreal Cognitive Assessment for an intelligence exam.
Hayes warned: "This is a man who has very obviously aged quite a bit since he took over the presidency. We’re not even in year two yet."