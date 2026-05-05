Politics Donald Trump Continues Fuming at 'Terrible' Norah O'Donnell After Chaotic Interview: She's 'No Different' From Someone Off the Street Source: MEGA Donald Trump lashed out at CBS star Norah O'Donnell a week after she confronted him on shocking WHCD shooter manifesto claims. Lesley Abravanel May 5 2026, Updated 11:17 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump can’t seem to get over a recent 60 Minutes interview with CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell, recently calling her "terrible" and "a disgrace,” and still ranting about her and that moment a week later. The confrontation, which aired on April 26, occurred one day after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. More than a week after the interview, Trump described O'Donnell as "terrible" and "no different" from someone off the street during a radio appearance on the Salem News Channel.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @60Minutes/Youtube The president continues to fume over the interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @60Minutes/Youtube Donald Trump called the reporter a 'disgrace.'

In a radio interview on Monday, May 4, with ally Hugh Hewitt, Trump dismissed O'Donnell's professional abilities, claiming, "I could get any woman off the street practically, and they would do just as good a job as her.” O'Donnell is a highly decorated Emmy-winning journalist, known for her in-depth reporting on military sexual assault, for which she won multiple top awards, including the 2022 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award and the 2021 Scripps Howard Award. She has won multiple Emmy Awards, Gracie Awards and the 2021 National Press Foundation’s Sol Taishoff Award. He noted that while he felt the line of questioning was a "set-up," he chose not to walk out because it would have made for "a bigger story.” He complained that, despite a full 40-minute interview, only approximately 13 minutes aired on television, leading to renewed tensions over how CBS handles his segments.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @60Minutes/Youtube The president called her a 'disgrace.'

Trump, who baselessly claimed he was "totally exonerated” from his involvement with dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, labeled O'Donnell a "disgrace" and "horrible" for reading the allegations on air. Trump called O’Donnell and CBS "horrible people" and "a disgrace," telling her she "should be ashamed" of reading the writings of a "sick person" on national television. The hostile exchange may have been sparked by Trump expecting a more favorable interview, given that a friend, Larry Ellison, owns the company that controls CBS.

Source: MEGA O'Donnell has since defended the interview.