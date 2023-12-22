Donald Trump Claims He Doesn't 'Know Anything About Hitler' After Defending His Recent 'Poisoning the Blood' Statement

When asked if his language resembled that used by Hitler to dehumanize Jews, Trump vehemently denied any racist sentiment.

"First of all, I know nothing about Hitler," Trump told Hewitt. "I’m not a student of Hitler. I never read his works. They say that he said something about blood. He didn’t say it the way I said it either, by the way. It’s a very different kind of a statement."

"What I’m saying when I talk about people coming into our country is they are destroying our country. This country is ... we have prisoners coming in," he continued. "We have mental patients coming in by the thousands, really by the millions. Because you take a look, I believe the number will be 15 million people, maybe more than that, by the time this lunatic leaves office."

