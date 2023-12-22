Donald Trump Claims He Doesn't 'Know Anything About Hitler' After Defending His Recent 'Poisoning the Blood' Statement
Former President Donald Trump denied "being a student of Adolf Hitler" during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.
While speaking to Hewitt, Trump defended his previous statement that illegal immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country."
When asked about the meaning behind his statement, Trump explained that he was referring to the diverse sources of immigrants coming into the United States, including those from Asia, Africa and South America.
He claimed that these immigrants are coming from various backgrounds, including prisons, mental institutions, and even terrorist organizations, and that this poses a threat to the country.
Trump emphasized that he was not targeting a specific group but rather addressing the issue of unvetted individuals entering the U.S. without proper knowledge of their backgrounds or the languages they speak.
Trump further argued that this situation is affecting the education system, as schools are being overwhelmed with non-English-speaking children. He expressed concerns about the lack of resources and understanding to accommodate these students effectively.
Trump also claimed that mental institutions and prisons from around the world are being emptied into the United States.
- 'Extremely Anti-American': Donald Trump Slammed for Claiming Immigrants Are 'Poisoning the Blood of Our Country' During Latest Rally
- Donald Trump Claims He Never Read Adolf Hitler's Manifesto 'Mein Kampf' While Declaring Immigrants Could 'Bring in Diseases' to the U.S.
- VP Kamala Harris Says Donald Trump's Rhetoric Is 'Similar to the Language' of Adolf Hitler
When asked if his language resembled that used by Hitler to dehumanize Jews, Trump vehemently denied any racist sentiment.
"First of all, I know nothing about Hitler," Trump told Hewitt. "I’m not a student of Hitler. I never read his works. They say that he said something about blood. He didn’t say it the way I said it either, by the way. It’s a very different kind of a statement."
"What I’m saying when I talk about people coming into our country is they are destroying our country. This country is ... we have prisoners coming in," he continued. "We have mental patients coming in by the thousands, really by the millions. Because you take a look, I believe the number will be 15 million people, maybe more than that, by the time this lunatic leaves office."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Hewitt asked the former president, "So you intend no racist sentiment whatsoever when you say poisoning our blood?"
Trump responded by bringing up his popularity within the Republican party. "If look at the polls, if you look at the polls, I’m doing incredibly with African-American, I’m doing incredibly with Hispanic, the highest numbers that anyone’s ever seen for a Republican candidate, and the reason is they know me," he explained. "Look what I’ve done — criminal justice reform. Colleges, I got the colleges and universities, Black colleges and universities funded. Nobody else did that."
"I’ve done so much opportunity zones with Tim Scott, I got that done. Nobody ever thought that would happen. And by the way, it’s one of the most incredible programs that nobody ever talks about now," he concluded.