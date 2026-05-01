Politics Chris Cuomo Blasts Norah O'Donnell for Reading Suspect's Manifesto to Donald Trump: 'She Liked the Idea of a Free Shot!' Source: @TheChrisCuomoProject/Youtube; @60Minutes/Youtube Chris Cuomo lashed out at CBS star Norah O'Donnell for taking a 'free shot' at Donald Trump by reading him the WHCD shooter's manifesto Lesley Abravanel May 1 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Chris Cuomo slammed CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell's decision to read excerpts from the manifesto of Cole Tomas Allen, the suspected White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter, during her 60 Minutes interview with President Donald Trump on April 26. Cuomo criticized the move as "poor form," accusing the network of treating the "deranged rantings" of an allegedly homicidal individual as "verbatim fact" simply to target the president. On his podcast, Cuomo suggested that O'Donnell and CBS used the manifesto to take a "free shot" at Trump, claiming it was a calculated attempt to gain "shine" from colleagues and critics rather than a pursuit of objective journalism.

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Source: @TheChrisCuomoProject/Youtube Chris Cuomo blasted the CBS star.

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💥NEW: Chris Cuomo *BLASTS* Norah O’Donnell for reading WHCD gunman’s manifesto to Trump — and then pretending she wasn’t taking cheap shot💥



“It’s okay for CBS to have crazy talk from a crazy man read as verbatim fact. Why? Because they like sticking it to Trump. Norah… pic.twitter.com/9fNvkeaGWg — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 30, 2026 Source: @JasonJournoDC/X Donald Trump was unharmed at the WHCD.

“It’s okay for CBS to have crazy talk from a crazy man read as verbatim fact. Why? Because they like sticking it to Trump. Norah O’Donnell liked the idea of the free shot! Why? All her friends would applaud!” he exclaimed. Cuomo continued his rant against the CBS star, saying, “When he jumped her, what did she do? ‘Oh, you think it’s about you?’ What? What is that? And now people are trying to say, ‘Oh, that was so clever.’ Why was it clever? Of course, it’s about him. She was backing off from it because she didn’t like getting hit! Norah wants the shine. She does not want the smoke ... She’s not built for that.”

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Source: @60Minutes/Youtube The former CNN host’s comments provoked social media backlash.

Cuomo argued that media outlets apply a double standard to Trump, questioning why the tactic was praised as "clever" when it involved repeating extreme accusations from a "sick man.” The former CNN host’s comments provoked social media backlash. “Chris, I thought you were coming around to at least have some common sense. Sadly, you don’t,” said one follower. “Chris is such a clown...he throws red meat out to whichever side he's in the mood to please ...he hates Trump & MAGA ... he'll get his clicks & the clueless will think he's changed!” said another.

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Source: @TheChrisCuomoProject/Youtube Norah O'Donnell read the manifesto to the president.

During her interview, O'Donnell questioned Trump regarding specific, highly charged claims from the shooter's Instagram manifesto in which he admitted, “I am no longer willing to permit a p-------, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.” While O’Donnell never said it was specifically written about him, Trump pounced on her, vehemently denying he was a rapist and a p-------.

Source: @60Minutes/Youtube Donald Trump called the reporter 'disgraceful.'