Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Horrible' CBS Reporter for Reading 'Sick' WHCD Shooter's Manifesto: 'You Are a Disgrace!' 

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In a heated 60 Minutes interview aired on Sunday, April 26, President Donald Trump lashed out at CBS News correspondent Norah O'Donnell, labeling her a "disgrace" and a "horrible person.” The confrontation occurred when O'Donnell quoted excerpts from a manifesto allegedly written by Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) the previous night. Tensions rose when O'Donnell read from a 1,052-word manifesto, prompting Trump to call the media "horrible people" for airing the gunman's words, which he labeled a "disgrace." He vehemently denied allegations in the document.

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Source: MEGA Suspected shooter Cole Tomas Allen allegedly had a manifesto.

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O'DONNELL: In his manifesto, he wrote that 'I'm no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.' What's your reaction?



TRUMP: I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would because you're horrible people. I'm not a… pic.twitter.com/zaZhcRwbWJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Norah O'Donnell asked Donald Trump about the shooting.

“In his manifesto, he wrote that 'I'm no longer willing to permit a p-------, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.' What's your reaction?” asked O’Donnell. “I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you're horrible people. I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody. I'm not a p------. Excuse me. You read that c--- from a sick person. I was totally exonerated. You should be ashamed of yourself for reading that. You're a disgrace,” snapped the president. The petulant POTUS was defiant even though a judge did, in fact, confirm that the president raped writer E. Jean Carroll, and the released Jeffrey Epstein files show he was accused of raping girls.

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TRUMP: I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody



O'DONNELL: Oh, you think he was referring to you? pic.twitter.com/JXmtB6kUdJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump called the reporter a 'disgrace.'

In a July 19, 2023, Washington Post article titled, “Judge clarifies: Yes, Trump was found to have raped E. Jean Carroll,” Aaron Blake wrote, “A judge has now clarified that this is basically a legal distinction without a real-world difference. He says that what the jury found Trump did was, in fact, rape, as commonly understood.” In response to Trump’s quick denial, O’Donnell deadpanned, “Oh, you think he was referring to you?” Journalist Barry Malone praised O'Donnell, saying, "'Oh, you think he was referring to you?' is masterful trolling."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims he's 'not a rapist.'

Social media quickly pounced on this interaction, including Democratic strategist Mike Nellis, who clarified, “He was not exonerated. Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll by a jury of his peers. He was ordered to pay her over $80 million.” “The fact that he was so quick to anger when confronted with the truth tells you all you need to know about the veracity of claims,” wrote another.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was accused of 'losing it' at Norah O'Donnell.