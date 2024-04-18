Donald Trump Critic George Conway's Tweets Drives the Former President 'Bats--- Crazy,' Claims Nicolle Wallace
Conservative lawyer and outspoken Donald Trump critic George Conway appeared on MSNBC with Nicole Wallace to discuss the former president and his ongoing legal problems.
Conway attended the former president’s Manhattan criminal trial on Monday, April 17, and told Wallace that it feels like "any other day at the courthouse," except for an extra layer of security imposed by the Secret Service.
“It was so ordinary,” he told the Deadline host. “And sometimes, the battle is to stay awake during a trial and there wasn’t — it really wasn’t that interesting, which was the best thing about it because it showed that this could be normal. It’s normal to hold somebody to account.”
“You have an interesting perspective on how thin-skinned Donald Trump is,” Wallace stated. “Your tweets drove him bats--- crazy. It’s a little early in the broadcast to swear. I don’t know how else to say it. So you, on Twitter, drove him out of his mind.”
“Yes,” Conway proudly agreed before alleging Trump “hate watches” MSNBC.
"He can’t help himself but emotionally react to things,” Conway added. “He’s a narcissistic sociopath, and that’s the thing everyone has to kind of get used to. It’s the reason why you cannot normalize him."
"You cannot treat him like a normal human being because he’s not," he continued to explain. "He is unwell. And that is why he can’t follow– he’s not gonna be able to follow his lawyers’ directions."
- 'He's Unwell': George Conway Says Donald Trump Is a 'Narcissist Sociopath' Who Is 'Not a Normal Human Being'
- Donald Trump Called Daughter Ivanka During CNN's 2018 Karen McDougal Interview, George Conway Reveals: 'He Was Very Concerned'
- 'I'm All In': Donald Trump Critic George Conway Donates Nearly $1M to President Joe Biden's Victory Fund
Conway has called Trump a "psycho" on X, formerly known as Twitter, accusing the four-time indicted New York businessman of driving voters away from the GOP.
He said, "[Trump] created the demand for the Kari Lakes of the world and Lauren Boebert, for Marjorie Taylor Greene."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Conway is "all in" on backing President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.
The conservative lawyer made a substantial donation of $929,600 to the Biden Victory Fund, marking the legal maximum amount allowed for such contributions.
When probed about the rationale behind his significant donation to the BVF, Conway expressed to CNN his profound sentiment regarding the upcoming election, asserting that it transcends mere partisan politics.
In his own words, "This election is about nothing less than whether we'll continue to live in a democracy under the rule of law. That's priceless, so I consider my contribution to be a bargain."