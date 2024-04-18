Donald Trump Critic George Conway's Tweets Drives the Former President 'Bats--- Crazy,' Claims Nicolle Wallace

“It was so ordinary,” he told the Deadline host. “And sometimes, the battle is to stay awake during a trial and there wasn’t — it really wasn’t that interesting, which was the best thing about it because it showed that this could be normal. It’s normal to hold somebody to account.”

“You have an interesting perspective on how thin-skinned Donald Trump is,” Wallace stated. “Your tweets drove him bats--- crazy. It’s a little early in the broadcast to swear. I don’t know how else to say it. So you, on Twitter, drove him out of his mind.”

“Yes,” Conway proudly agreed before alleging Trump “hate watches” MSNBC.