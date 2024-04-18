OK Magazine
Donald Trump Critic George Conway's Tweets Drives the Former President 'Bats--- Crazy,' Claims Nicolle Wallace

By:

Apr. 18 2024, Updated 4:02 p.m. ET

Conservative lawyer and outspoken Donald Trump critic George Conway appeared on MSNBC with Nicole Wallace to discuss the former president and his ongoing legal problems.

Conway attended the former president’s Manhattan criminal trial on Monday, April 17, and told Wallace that it feels like "any other day at the courthouse," except for an extra layer of security imposed by the Secret Service.

Source: mega

George Conway's tweets allegedly drive Donald Trump 'crazy.'

“It was so ordinary,” he told the Deadline host. “And sometimes, the battle is to stay awake during a trial and there wasn’t — it really wasn’t that interesting, which was the best thing about it because it showed that this could be normal. It’s normal to hold somebody to account.”

“You have an interesting perspective on how thin-skinned Donald Trump is,” Wallace stated. “Your tweets drove him bats--- crazy. It’s a little early in the broadcast to swear. I don’t know how else to say it. So you, on Twitter, drove him out of his mind.”

“Yes,” Conway proudly agreed before alleging Trump “hate watches” MSNBC.

Source: mega

Donald Trump allegedly 'hate watches' MSNBC.

"He can’t help himself but emotionally react to things,” Conway added. “He’s a narcissistic sociopath, and that’s the thing everyone has to kind of get used to. It’s the reason why you cannot normalize him."

"You cannot treat him like a normal human being because he’s not," he continued to explain. "He is unwell. And that is why he can’t follow– he’s not gonna be able to follow his lawyers’ directions."

George Conway
Source: mega

George Conway said Donald Trump is driving voters away from the GOP.

Conway has called Trump a "psycho" on X, formerly known as Twitter, accusing the four-time indicted New York businessman of driving voters away from the GOP.

He said, "[Trump] created the demand for the Kari Lakes of the world and Lauren Boebert, for Marjorie Taylor Greene."

Source: ok!
Source: mega

Donald Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges.

As OK! previously reported, Conway is "all in" on backing President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

The conservative lawyer made a substantial donation of $929,600 to the Biden Victory Fund, marking the legal maximum amount allowed for such contributions.

When probed about the rationale behind his significant donation to the BVF, Conway expressed to CNN his profound sentiment regarding the upcoming election, asserting that it transcends mere partisan politics.

In his own words, "This election is about nothing less than whether we'll continue to live in a democracy under the rule of law. That's priceless, so I consider my contribution to be a bargain."

