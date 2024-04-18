'He's Unwell': George Conway Says Donald Trump Is a 'Narcissist Sociopath' Who Is 'Not a Normal Human Being'
George Conway is weighing in on Donald Trump's hush money trial, which began on Monday, April 15 — and even insulted him in the process.
"I found the proceedings both interesting and mundane at the same time. I actually fell asleep myself a little bit on Monday morning. We're listening to this discussion about how the Access Hollywood gets in — there was no surprise about the tape. I can make the arguments either way in my sleep. It put me to sleep at one point. It was so ordinary. The battle is to stay awake during the trial. It wasn't that interesting, which was the best thing about it because it showed it could be normal. It's normal to show someone to account," Conway said on MSNBC, referring to when bragged in vulgar terms about kissing, groping and trying to have s-- with women during a 2005 conversation that was caught on tape.
"He hate watches this network. He might be watching right now, and he's probably throwing something at the television. He can't help himself but emotionally react to things and one of the things — he's a narcissist sociopath. Everyone has to get used to ... it's the reason you cannot normalize it. You cannot treat him like a normal human being because he's not. He's unwell and that is why he won't be able to follow his lawyer's directions. That is why he played right into the plaintiff's hands of the E. Jean Carroll case. They're trying to show him he's a jerk. What does he do? He acts like a jerk in front of the jury. The fact of the matter is — he is saying none of this ever happens. Where is your testimony? That will be the interesting thing — he will be insane if he testifies in his own defense," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Trump is in the midst of his hush money trial.
Earlier this week, when he asked the judge if he could not appear in court in mid-May to attend son Barron's graduation, he was not immediately granted that request.
"Regarding counsel's request that the court adjourn on Friday, May 17th for Mr. Trump to attend his son's high school graduation and Friday, June 3rd to allow a member of the defense team to attend their son's graduation, I cannot rule on those two requests at this time," Judge Juan Merchan said.
"It really depends on how we are doing on time and where we are in the trial," he continued. "If everything is going according to schedule without unnecessary delays, then I am sure we will be able to adjourn for one or both of those days, but if we are running behind schedule, we will not be able to."
- Donald Trump Called Daughter Ivanka During CNN's 2018 Karen McDougal Interview, George Conway Reveals: 'He Was Very Concerned'
- 'I'm All In': Donald Trump Critic George Conway Donates Nearly $1M to President Joe Biden's Victory Fund
- Donald Trump Is a Dangerous 'Psycho' Causing the GOP to 'Eat Itself' Losing Voters, George Conway Declares
In response, Trump threw a hissy fit.
"Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony," he wrote on the conservative social media platform.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus 'Biden Case' which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought," he added.