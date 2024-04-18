'He's Unwell': George Conway Says Donald Trump Is a 'Narcissist Sociopath' Who Is 'Not a Normal Human Being'

George Conway is weighing in on Donald Trump's hush money trial, which began on Monday, April 15 — and even insulted him in the process.

"I found the proceedings both interesting and mundane at the same time. I actually fell asleep myself a little bit on Monday morning. We're listening to this discussion about how the Access Hollywood gets in — there was no surprise about the tape. I can make the arguments either way in my sleep. It put me to sleep at one point. It was so ordinary. The battle is to stay awake during the trial. It wasn't that interesting, which was the best thing about it because it showed it could be normal. It's normal to show someone to account," Conway said on MSNBC, referring to when bragged in vulgar terms about kissing, groping and trying to have s-- with women during a 2005 conversation that was caught on tape.