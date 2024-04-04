'I'm All In': Donald Trump Critic George Conway Donates Nearly $1M to President Joe Biden's Victory Fund
Conservative attorney and outspoken Donald Trump critic George Conway has made a substantial donation of $929,600 to the Biden Victory Fund, marking the legal maximum amount allowed for such contributions.
The longtime legal figure, known for his past marriage to former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, is also slated to take center stage at a fundraising event in support of President Biden's campaign on April 24 in Washington, D.C.
When probed about the rationale behind his significant donation to the Biden Victory Fund, Conway expressed to CNN his profound sentiment regarding the upcoming election, asserting that it transcends mere partisan politics.
In his own words, "This election is about nothing less than whether we'll continue to live in a democracy under the rule of law. That's priceless, so I consider my contribution to be a bargain."
The high-profile fundraiser, which is being organized by D.C.-based strategic consultant Melissa Moss and public affairs executive Susan Brophy, represents a critical juncture in galvanizing support for President Biden's re-election campaign.
Moss revealed the altruistic nature of Conway's participation, noting his primary motivation was driven by a desire to make a bold statement in favor of the democratic process. As Moss recounted, Conway insisted, "I want to make a statement, I'm all in."
- Donald Trump Is a Dangerous 'Psycho' Causing the GOP to 'Eat Itself' Losing Voters, George Conway Declares
- Donald Trump Likely to Declare Bankruptcy to Delay Paying $500 Million in Damages, George Conway Claims
- 'Utterly Childish': George Conway Calls Donald Trump a 'Pig' After E. Jean Carroll’s Lawyer Claimed He Used Fiery Rhetoric Toward Her
As OK! previously reported, Conway called Trump a "psycho" driving voters away from the GOP.
With the North Carolina Republican party voting Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to be their gubernatorial nominee — a candidate who has denied the Holocaust and waxed nostalgic for the era when women couldn't vote — many on the MSNBC panel worry this is the new norm of GOP candidates.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The problem for Donald Trump, George, is Donald Trump picked a lot of these candidates before," said anchor Joy Reid. "You could say in Arizona, Pennsylvania, you know, you name it, Dr. Oz. They just lost and lost and lost, whether running for senate or governor. They run statewide. When you get out of just the MAGA base, generally people don't want them. Now they're doing it in again in North Carolina."
"That's right," agreed Conway. "He created demand for more of these people."
"He created the demand for the Kari Lakes of the world and Lauren Boebert, for Marjorie Taylor Greene and for this guy in North Carolina now," he explained.
"And then, you know, the conservative media absolutely juices that up. And what you've got is you've got smaller Republican, hardcore base that is becoming more and more isolated from reality and less and less capable of attracting the voters that one needs to win a general, national election."