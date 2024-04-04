OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > George Conway
OK LogoPolitics

'I'm All In': Donald Trump Critic George Conway Donates Nearly $1M to President Joe Biden's Victory Fund

trump critic george conway donates nearly m joe biden victory fund
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 4 2024, Updated 4:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Conservative attorney and outspoken Donald Trump critic George Conway has made a substantial donation of $929,600 to the Biden Victory Fund, marking the legal maximum amount allowed for such contributions.

Article continues below advertisement
trump critic george conway donates nearly m joe biden victory fund
Source: mega

Conway donated nearly $1 million to Joe Biden's campaign.

The longtime legal figure, known for his past marriage to former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, is also slated to take center stage at a fundraising event in support of President Biden's campaign on April 24 in Washington, D.C.

When probed about the rationale behind his significant donation to the Biden Victory Fund, Conway expressed to CNN his profound sentiment regarding the upcoming election, asserting that it transcends mere partisan politics.

In his own words, "This election is about nothing less than whether we'll continue to live in a democracy under the rule of law. That's priceless, so I consider my contribution to be a bargain."

Article continues below advertisement
trump critic george conway donates nearly m joe biden victory fund
Source: mega

Conway has been an outspoken critic of Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

The high-profile fundraiser, which is being organized by D.C.-based strategic consultant Melissa Moss and public affairs executive Susan Brophy, represents a critical juncture in galvanizing support for President Biden's re-election campaign.

Moss revealed the altruistic nature of Conway's participation, noting his primary motivation was driven by a desire to make a bold statement in favor of the democratic process. As Moss recounted, Conway insisted, "I want to make a statement, I'm all in."

MORE ON:
George Conway
Article continues below advertisement
trump critic george conway donates nearly m joe biden victory fund
Source: mega

Conway believes Trump's a threat to democracy.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Conway called Trump a "psycho" driving voters away from the GOP.

With the North Carolina Republican party voting Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to be their gubernatorial nominee — a candidate who has denied the Holocaust and waxed nostalgic for the era when women couldn't vote — many on the MSNBC panel worry this is the new norm of GOP candidates.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement
trump critic george conway donates nearly m joe biden victory fund
Source: mega

Joe Biden is the likely Democratic nominee for president.

"The problem for Donald Trump, George, is Donald Trump picked a lot of these candidates before," said anchor Joy Reid. "You could say in Arizona, Pennsylvania, you know, you name it, Dr. Oz. They just lost and lost and lost, whether running for senate or governor. They run statewide. When you get out of just the MAGA base, generally people don't want them. Now they're doing it in again in North Carolina."

"That's right," agreed Conway. "He created demand for more of these people."

"He created the demand for the Kari Lakes of the world and Lauren Boebert, for Marjorie Taylor Greene and for this guy in North Carolina now," he explained.

"And then, you know, the conservative media absolutely juices that up. And what you've got is you've got smaller Republican, hardcore base that is becoming more and more isolated from reality and less and less capable of attracting the voters that one needs to win a general, national election."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.