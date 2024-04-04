'I'm All In': Donald Trump Critic George Conway Donates Nearly $1M to President Joe Biden's Victory Fund

The longtime legal figure, known for his past marriage to former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, is also slated to take center stage at a fundraising event in support of President Biden's campaign on April 24 in Washington, D.C.

When probed about the rationale behind his significant donation to the Biden Victory Fund, Conway expressed to CNN his profound sentiment regarding the upcoming election, asserting that it transcends mere partisan politics.

In his own words, "This election is about nothing less than whether we'll continue to live in a democracy under the rule of law. That's priceless, so I consider my contribution to be a bargain."