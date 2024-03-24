OK Magazine
'He's Broke': Donald Trump Slammed for Golfing Instead of Campaigning as $500 Million Fraud Appeal Bond Deadline Approaches

By:

Mar. 24 2024, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

While Donald Trump’s lawyers are probably scrambling to find $500 million to pay off his appeal bond after a New York judge found him guilty of fraud, the former president has been playing golf!

On Saturday, March 23, the 77-year-old was slammed for golfing rather than campaigning amid the court’s Monday, March 25, payment deadline.

“He hasn’t campaigned in over a week, but he keeps posting videos of people praising him for his golf game today,” one user penned alongside the clip of Trump standing next to his golf cart as a supporter stated, “That a boy, boss.”

In response to the footage, many pointed out how the ex-commander-in-chief is likely not on the campaign trail because he ran out of money.

“Can’t afford to campaign!! He’s broke,” one person wrote, while another added, “Excuse me, is he in complete denial that he needs $500M by Monday?”

“He's probably trying to golf while he's still can. He may not own that golf course tomorrow,” another individual quipped, while another troll said, “Shouldn’t he be looking for $500M from somewhere.”

Donald Trump was spotted on the golf course on March 23.

Others chose to bash the Republican by taking digs at his old age.

“I wonder if he wears depends,” someone noted, referencing the adult diaper brand, as another claimed, “He wears dark pants now so you can't see when he has his little accidents.”

Donald Trump owes the court $500 milllion for his fraud appeal bond.

“He looks a lot older without make up and, is it me, or is he starting to look a bit like Chris Christie around the waist,” one more user shared.

As OK! previously reported, though several bond businesses have denied the father-of-five’s bid to front the cash, Trump took to Truth Social to assure his followers that he has the funds.

Donald Trump is the GOP frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

"THROUGH HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT," he alleged on the social media platform. "THE OFTEN OVERTURNED POLITICAL HACK JUDGE ON THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT A.G. CASE, WHERE I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG, KNEW THIS, WANTED TO TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME, AND THAT’S WHERE AND WHY HE CAME UP WITH THE SHOCKING NUMBER WHICH, COUPLED WITH HIS CRAZY INTEREST DEMAND, IS APPROXIMATELY $454,000,000."

"I DID NOTHING WRONG EXCEPT WIN AN ELECTION IN 2016 THAT I WASN’T EXPECTED TO WIN, DID EVEN BETTER IN 2020, AND NOW LEAD, BY A LOT, IN 2024," he continued. "THIS IS COMMUNISM IN AMERICA!"

