Donald Trump's Demand For 'High-Profile Booking' Has Been 'A Nightmare For Secret Service': 'It Will Be A S***show'

"He wanted a perp walk; he wanted daylight hours," a police insider revealed to a news publication on Monday, April 3, one day before Trump plans to surrender himself. "He wants to get out of the vehicle and walk up the stairs."

Last week, he was indicted by a grand jury for 30 counts of criminal charges in connection to a $130,000 "hush money" payment to Stormy Daniels, which he made to ensure she didn't speak out about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 presidential election.

"This is a nightmare for Secret Service, but they can only strongly suggest – not order – that Trump enter through the secure tunnels," the law enforcement source explained, noting the extreme dangers Trump faces by handling matters in front of the public eye.