'Full of Lies!': Donald Trump Rants President Joe Biden 'Took Credit for Everything' He Accomplished in His DNC Speech

Split photo of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was very unhappy after hearing Joe Biden's DNC speech.

By:

Aug. 20 2024, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden's speech at the Democratic National Convention left Donald Trump seething!

The embattled former POTUS, 78, took to Truth Social on Tuesday, August 20, to rage against Biden, 81, and Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, for supposedly taking credit for the work he did while in office.

donald trump joe biden took credit everything he accomplished dnc
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden made an appearance at the Democratic National Convention on August 19.

"An angry and ranting Speech full of LIES, Biden took credit for everything done during the Trump Administration, even continuing to say that he was better on Inflation and Jobs," Trump, 78, raged on the conservative social media platform.

"He never mentioned the Afghanistan Disaster and all the Wars he got us into, or the fact that far more people died from COVID during the Biden years than the Trump years," he added. "The Jobs Biden/Harris 'created' were almost 100% from Illegal Aliens pouring into our Country, which are destroying the lives of our Black and Hispanic population!"

donald trump joe biden took credit everything he accomplished dnc
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed illegal immigrants were 'destroying' the lives of Americans.

Trump's frustrated response came after Biden took the stage at the DNC on Monday, August 19, to celebrate the many goals his administration had met over the past four years, including creating 60 million new jobs and lowering the racial wealth gap.

"I love the job, but I love my country more. All this talk about how I'm angry at all those people [who] said I should step down — that's not true," he clarified. "I love my country more, and we need to preserve our democracy in 2024."

The 81-year-old POTUS added, "I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you."

donald trump joe biden took credit everything he accomplished dnc
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden praised Kamala Harris for her integrity and hard work in his speech.

Donald Trump
Biden also took aim at Trump, seemingly referencing his claims of election interference and insistence the country is in a total state of disarray, when he said: "You cannot say you love your country only when you win."

"As your president, I've been determined to keep America moving forward, not going back," he continued. "To stand against hate and violence in all its forms."

donald trump joe biden took credit everything he accomplished dnc
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden ended his 2024 election campaign in July.

Biden also praised Vice President Harris for her hard work in office as he commended her for her experience and "enormous integrity."

"Her story represents the best American story," he said. "She’ll be a president our children can look up to. She’ll be a president respected by world leaders. … She will be a president we can all be proud of. She will be a historic president who puts her stamp on America’s future."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Biden chose to step down from his campaign for a second term in the White House and endorse Harris for the job in July.

Since then, Trump has come out swinging against the vice president, flinging everything from petty insults to new nicknames at the 59-year-old. Over the weekend, the 78-year-old ex-prez repeatedly called Harris a "communist" and insisted she would be "terrible" for the country.

He also shared a demeaning parody version of a popular Alanis Morissette song that accused Harris of spending her whole life "down on her knees" in order to become POTUS.

