'Full of Lies!': Donald Trump Rants President Joe Biden 'Took Credit for Everything' He Accomplished in His DNC Speech

"An angry and ranting Speech full of LIES, Biden took credit for everything done during the Trump Administration, even continuing to say that he was better on Inflation and Jobs," Trump, 78, raged on the conservative social media platform.

"He never mentioned the Afghanistan Disaster and all the Wars he got us into, or the fact that far more people died from COVID during the Biden years than the Trump years," he added. "The Jobs Biden/Harris 'created' were almost 100% from Illegal Aliens pouring into our Country, which are destroying the lives of our Black and Hispanic population!"