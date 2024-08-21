Barack Obama Mocks Donald Trump's Obsession With 'Sizes' Through Not-So-Subtle Hand Gestures at Democratic National Convention

On Tuesday, August 20, Obama began his speech by asking a critical question about the upcoming election.

"As we gather here tonight, the people deciding this election are asking a simple question," the former president told the Chicago crowd. "Who will fight for me? Who's thinking about my future, about my children's future, about our future together?"

"One thing is for certain ... Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question," he continued, criticizing the GOP nominee. "Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago."

"It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes."