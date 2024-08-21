OK Magazine
Barack Obama Mocks Donald Trump's Obsession With 'Sizes' Through Not-So-Subtle Hand Gestures at Democratic National Convention

Composite photo of Barack Obama and Donald Trump
Former President Barack Obama took jabs at Donald Trump's obsession with crowd sizes.

Aug. 21 2024, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

Former President Barack Obama delivered a speech that made the DNC audience laugh at a not-so-subtle joke aimed at Donald Trump's fixation on "sizes."

barack obama donald trump obsession sizes hand gestures dnc
Barack Obama made not-to-subtle hand gestures during his speech.

On Tuesday, August 20, Obama began his speech by asking a critical question about the upcoming election.

"As we gather here tonight, the people deciding this election are asking a simple question," the former president told the Chicago crowd. "Who will fight for me? Who's thinking about my future, about my children's future, about our future together?"

"One thing is for certain ... Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question," he continued, criticizing the GOP nominee. "Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago."

"It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes."

barack obama donald trump obsession sizes hand gestures dnc
There was a sold-out crowd at night two of the Democratic National Convention.

As the former president brought up crowd sizes, he held up his hands and moved them closer to one another, suggesting that Trump's fixation on "size" is not confined to crowds.

The gesture led the audience at the convention to burst into a fit of laughter as Obama continued.

"It just goes on and on and on!" he continued. "The other day, I heard someone compare Trump to the neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day. Now, from a neighbor, that's exhausting. From a president, it's just dangerous."

barack obama donald trump obsession sizes hand gestures dnc
Donald Trump frequently brings up crowd sizes at campaign events and in social media posts.

As OK! previously reported, Trump has faced criticism for fixating on the crowd sizes at Harris' rallies after video surfaced of a packed building full of Democratic supporters at her first event in North Carolina.

The former president asserted that Harris' campaign had put in significant effort to gather a crowd, insinuating that his own rallies consistently attracted larger numbers of supporters.

He also falsely claimed images and videos from Harris' rallies were fakes using AI and trick photography.

barack obama donald trump obsession sizes hand gestures dnc
Obama gave his speech after the Democratic delegates officially pledged their support to Kamala Harris.

Before Obama's speech on Tuesday, the Democratic delegates from all states and U.S. territories officially pledged their support for Vice President Harris as the next Democratic nominee.

DNC organizers decided to turn the routine roll call into a "celebration" by featuring a DJ and several surprise guests, such as Lil Jon.

The DJ, revealed to be DJ Cassidy, was tasked with helping to curate a song list relevant to each state and featured tracks from artists like Tom Petty, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and The Dropkick Murphys.

