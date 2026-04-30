Politics 'Fake' Donald Trump Roasted for Giving Wife Melania a Secret Signal When He Wants to Hold Hands: Watch Source: MEGA A viral video exposed Donald Trump's not-so-subtle pinky wiggle meant to cue wife Melania to hold his hand. Lesley Abravanel April 30 2026, Published 10:42 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Recent footage has emerged of President Donald Trump once again appearing to signal to a seemingly reluctant Melania that he wants to hold her hand. The latest video emerged from the royal state dinner at the White House on Tuesday, April 28, during which time the 79-year-old president seemed to nudge his wife by wiggling his pinky against his 56-year-old wife’s hand. “Lmao, Trump with the pinky wiggle to get Melania to hold his hand….I’m crying,” noted popular anti-Trump X account Wu Tang Is For the Children.

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Lmao Trump with the pinky wiggle to get Melania to hold his hand….I’m crying 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OoKMmMvGMR — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 29, 2026 Source: @WUTangKids/X The gesture went viral.

While the signal worked, Melania swatted the POTUS’ hand away after a few seconds, and the gesture also went viral. Social media observers had a field day with the awkward interaction, with one noting, “That's hilarious. Pretty sure ‘pinky wiggle’ is what Melania calls s-- with Donald.” “These two are fake as h---,” said attorney Tracey Gallagher.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel recently mocked the first lady.

“I think that's why she was so angry at Jimmy Kimmel — too close to home. Every time he falls asleep, she must have a thrill of hope. A normal woman would get divorced, of course, but she figures how much longer, O God, how much longer?” quipped another in reference to the first lady’s fury at the late-night comedian for joking that she had “the glow of an expectant widow.” “I don’t give a c--- if Epstein’s ex-girlfriend @MELANIATRUMP refuses to hold her husband’s hand. That 🐄 knows what Maxwell, Epstein, and her husband did to those children. She’s as evil and despicable as the rest of them.#BeBestHooker,” snapped another, referring to the FLOTUS' recent bizarre speech in which she futilely attempted to distance herself from the scandal surrounding the dead child abuser. Many noted that Melania appeared typically miserable and didn't seem to want to be there. “She really wanted to let go. Then, she did her best to fake a smile. She’s trapped in a prison of her own making,” noted an observer of the familiar chilliness between Donald and Melania. “Watching her face is painful; she's really committed to ensuring she gets every last penny possible when he dies. Her face screams unhappiness and depression, and she keeps trying to plaster a fake smile on top, he's completely unaware due to his extreme narcissism,” agreed another observer.

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Source: MEGA This isn’t the first time the couple has used hand signals.

This isn’t the first time the couple has used hand signals. A widely discussed April 2018 incident showed Donald repeatedly nudging and wiggling his pinky finger against Melania's hand to initiate hand-holding during a White House event with French President Emmanuel Macron. She initially kept her hand limp and unresponsive before finally yielding to his grasp, a moment that went viral.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump welcomed King Charles to the U.S.