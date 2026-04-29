Politics Melania Trump Seen Swatting Away Husband Donald's Hand in Awkward Exchange: Watch Source: MEGA Melania Trump once again appeared to abruptly yank her hand from husband Donald during a state dinner with the King and Queen. Lesley Abravanel April 29 2026, Updated 2:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Tuesday, April 28, social media users highlighted an awkward interaction between President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they entered the White House for the state dinner. Footage shows the couple initially holding hands, but Melania appears to release her grip and pull her hand away several seconds later. Observers noted that the POTUS initially held Melania’s gloved hand tightly for several seconds while shaking it.

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Source: MEGA The pair had an awkward interaction at an event.

Melania then released her hand, and the president was seen reaching back to grab it again, briefly wrapping his fingers around her thumb before letting go. The moment sparked debate online; while some critics interpreted the "hand-flick" as a rejection or a sign that "she can't even stand to touch him," others defended the interaction. “She despises him, but one appearance fee pays for her plastic surgery,” quipped one social media observer.

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Melania let’s go of Trump’s hand… and then he does this 😂 https://t.co/XAo6z12EDO pic.twitter.com/lwYNNfATHv — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 29, 2026 Source: @MattWallace888/X Many people were confused over the pair's recent sighting.

“The divorce trial is going to be the highest ratings he’s ever had,” another joked. Some suggested the 56-year-old FLOTUS has her hands full with an almost octogenarian. “He’s looking increasingly unstable; the look on his face is that there is no longer a stabilizer there when the hand is dropped. She’s now a babysitter married to the baby, but was once a paid escort and well still is, only this time her cover is blown and no longer a paid escort experiencing the high life with the hotel tycoon, she’s married to him, high times are over, and now her future is sealed, fated attached, and forever tied,” remarked another observant X user.

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Source: MEGA The royal visit featured several other viral moments.

The royal visit featured several other viral moments, including Donald’s vigorous "clasp and yank" handshake with King Charles, which the King appeared to resist by standing firm. Reports from The New York Post and social media highlighted what they described as a "playful tap on the tush" or an awkward attempt to touch the first lady's back that slipped lower during the greeting with the royals. During his toast, Donald joked that his mother had a "crush" on a young King Charles and made lighthearted remarks about his own marriage reaching records the royals could not match.

Source: MEGA The FLOTUS' marriage to the POTUS has been described as cold and transactional.