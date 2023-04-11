'Aloof' Melania Trump Is 'Not Comfortable' With Donald's Political Events, Says Source: 'She Simply Wants to Be Left Alone'

"Melania is not now or hasn't recently taken part in her husband's political events," said a source, as Melania was MIA at her husband's Tuesday, April 4, arraignment over an alleged hush money payment of $130,000 he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016."It is not comfortable for her."

Continued the source to an outlet: "Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone."