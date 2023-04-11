'Aloof' Melania Trump Is 'Not Comfortable' With Donald's Political Events, Says Source: 'She Simply Wants to Be Left Alone'
Melania Trump wants no part of her husband's mess.
As if Donald Trump's previous political events weren't already too much for her, it seems the added spotlight amid his legal woes was the cherry on top of the limelight Melania never wanted.
"Melania is not now or hasn't recently taken part in her husband's political events," said a source, as Melania was MIA at her husband's Tuesday, April 4, arraignment over an alleged hush money payment of $130,000 he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016."It is not comfortable for her."
Continued the source to an outlet: "Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone."
Even as the chaos surrounding Donald — who was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records — unfolds before her eyes, it's not likely Melania will get involved. The 52-year-old is so adamant on staying out of the drama that she was not present at the former POTUS' post-arrest speech at Mar-a-Lago.
The disgraced politician failed to mention his wife during the speech, but according to a source, she couldn't have cared less: "At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight."
- Donald Trump Strongly Discourages Rival Ron DeSantis From Running For President: He's 'Not Doing Well Against Me In The Polls'
- Donald Trump & Stormy Daniels Kept In Touch After Alleged Affair, Used 'Celebrity Apprentice' As 'Bait' To Lure Her In
- Donald Trump & Donald Trump Jr. Hang With Celebs At UFC Match After Former POTUS Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges: Photos
Meanwhile, Melania is continuing to live her own life in Florida at the resort, with a source explaining after he was arraigned last week: "Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband."
Though "she remains angry" about his wildly public affair with Daniels, which allegedly took place back in 2006, the insider explained Melania "doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned."
"She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends," they continued.
Melania was most recently seen with Donald on Sunday, April 9, having an Easter meal at their resort, marking the first time she had been seen in ten days.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People reported on Melania's desire to stay out of the spotlight.