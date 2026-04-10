Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough 'Stunned' by Melania Trump's 'Bizarre' Press Conference About Jeffrey Epstein
April 10 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
Joe Scarborough and the Morning Joe team expressed profound shock over a "beyond bizarre" and surprise press conference held by First Lady Melania Trump at the White House.
During the event, which took place on Thursday, April 9, a steely FLOTUS delivered a televised address specifically to deny any personal connection to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski said they were particularly stunned by several key aspects of the situation.
Co-host Jacqueline Alemany reported that she spoke with President Donald Trump immediately after the event, and he claimed he had no idea the press conference was happening until it was already over.
Joe described the move as "amateur night in Dixie," questioning why the first lady would "breathe new life" into the Jeffrey story just as the administration was attempting to move past it.
“The idea that she did not know [Epstein] and that she had no relation, it was just beyond bizarre,” Joe noted.
“And all of the reporting is that the people that were in the White House briefing room yesterday was absolutely stunned and stunned, in part, that it came out of nowhere, and secondly, that she would actually pretend that she didn’t know who he was or that she had no relationship with him, or they had no close relationship with him,” he said.
Melania specifically denied ever flying on Jeffrey's plane or visiting his island. She also addressed a resurfaced email to Ghislaine signed "Love, Melania," which she described as an "insignificant" and "short, casual" exchange from many years ago.
“That is quite casual. Actually, it’s not. Doesn’t sound casual. And again, everybody’s waiting for another shoe to drop,” Joe said. “I don’t know if it will or not, but again, the timing of that was so strange, especially bringing up something that obviously the president doesn’t want brought up and calling for hearings. That’s just the opposite of what the president has been talking about for months now.”
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The Morning Joe panel noted that this "barrage of bad news" came at a chaotic time for the administration, coinciding with the war in Iran and a report of slowing economic growth and rising inflation.
Reports on Friday, April 10, show that inflation hit its highest level in nearly two years.
Consumer prices rose 3.3 percent annually in March, driven largely by a spike in energy costs related to the conflict with Iran.
Stunned pundits noted the unusual move of a first lady calling on Congress to hold public hearings featuring survivors of Jeffrey's abuse.
Survivors blasted Melania’s “political” statement and expressed that they felt "personally offended" by her call for public hearings. They argued that the burden of proof should not fall on them to "tell their stories again" to the American people when they have already provided extensive testimony to law enforcement and in court.