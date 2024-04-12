'Highly Medicated or Suffering From Dementia': Donald Trump Glitches, Claims He's Being Prosecuted by Letitia Jones in Bizarre Video

Donald Trump sparked concerns when he gave a bizarre speech at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, April 10. The ex-president, 77, attempted to mock New York Attorney General Letitia James, going on to call her the wrong name.

"They put him into the state of New York and then ultimately into the D.A.'s office to run the case. This is being run by [President Joe] Biden," he began.

"They put a man into the state ... Letitia Jones. Peekaboo, I call her. Peekaboo. They put a man into that one, Letitia, they put a man into that one to run it and then he went into the D.A.'s office," he continued, referring to Letitia James as "Letitia Jones."