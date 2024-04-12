OK Magazine
'Highly Medicated or Suffering From Dementia': Donald Trump Glitches, Claims He's Being Prosecuted by Letitia Jones in Bizarre Video

donald trump bizarre speech
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 12 2024, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

Donald Trump sparked concerns when he gave a bizarre speech at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, April 10. The ex-president, 77, attempted to mock New York Attorney General Letitia James, going on to call her the wrong name.

"They put him into the state of New York and then ultimately into the D.A.'s office to run the case. This is being run by [President Joe] Biden," he began.

"They put a man into the state ... Letitia Jones. Peekaboo, I call her. Peekaboo. They put a man into that one, Letitia, they put a man into that one to run it and then he went into the D.A.'s office," he continued, referring to Letitia James as "Letitia Jones."

"Trump glitches, claims he is being prosecuted by New York Attorney General 'Letitia Jones.' It’s Letitia James, not Jones," the caption alongside the video clip, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, reads.

Other people couldn't help but weigh in on the viral moment. One person wrote, "Wow — Trump is either heavily medicated, high on drugs, or suffering from dementia here. What’s your guess?" while a second person said, "This is a presidential candidate? Name-calling? Grade school behavior? Whining? Really this is their best option?"

donald trump bizarre speech
Source: mega

Donald Trump confused Letitia James' name during his speech.

A third person added, "I don't need to guess: his language deficits are consistent with progressive dementia," while a fourth person stated, "Considering how many thousands of times he’s typed and said her name. This is a sign of serious cognitive decline."

This is hardly the first time Trump's mental fitness has been called into question.

As OK! previously reported, a top psychiatrist said there's "overwhelming" evidence the businessman is suffering from dementia.

donald trump bizarre speech
Source: @joncoopertweets/X

Donald Trump seen giving a speech at Mar-a-Lago on April 10.

"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.

"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.

donald trump bizarre speech
Source: mega

Donald Trump sparked concern during his latest speech.

donald trump bizarre speech
Source: mega

Some people think Donald Trump is suffering from dementia.

Even though many are worried about Trump ahead of the 2024 election, he believes he's fit for the job.

"I think I'm a lot sharper than her," Trump said, referring to Nikki Haley. "I would do this: I would sit down right now and take an aptitude test, and it would be my result against her result. And she's not gonna win. Not going to even come close to winning."

