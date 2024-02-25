'Is He Short Circuiting?': Donald Trump Slammed for Latest Blunder Where He Claimed He'd 'Much Rather See Biden as President'

OK Magazine
ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
Feb. 25 2024, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Just a minor slip up?

During his rally in National Harbor, Maryland, on Saturday, February 24, Donald Trump made a huge gaffe, where he claimed Joe Biden should win the presidency in 2024.

Source: @CalltoActivism/X

“He did announce the other day that he’d much rather see Biden as President,” Trump said of Vladimir Putin before noting, “And I agree with him. I agree.”

After a clip of the major mistake circulated social media, the former commander-in-chief was bashed for his shocking statement.

“Finally, something I can agree with him on,” one person joked, while another added, “So Trump agrees Biden should be President? Haha. It’s not a blunder! It’s a rare moment of lucidity!”

A third user wondered, “Is he short circuiting?,” while a fourth noted, “This should be included in a Biden TV spot that runs nationally. PLEASE.”

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the current GOP frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

Others pointed out how the 77-year-old’s statement did not get much coverage, however, if the 81-year-old president had made a similar slip up he would have been widely criticized.

“Why is the media so silent when Trump makes gaffes?” one user pointed out, while another shared, “If Biden said that…”

As OK! previously reported, this blunder came just days after the father-of-five made an incoherent speech while in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, February 22.

At one point, Trump said he moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018.

joe biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden is the current Democratic frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

"I did it, and therefore Israel became the capital, and it was a big thing," he falsely claimed.

"Trump just confused the capital of Israel. Does this mean [Joe] Biden should step aside for somebody younger?" one person said of the remarks, while another wrote, "He lost his mind if he ever had one."

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was recently ordered to pay $354 million in civil fraud case.

In another portion of the speech, Trump alleged the Biden administration was persecuting Roman Catholics despite the former Delaware senator practicing the faith himself.

“No one will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration, I swear to you,” he announced. “They want you to say what they want you… what they want to have you say. And we’re not gonna let that happen. You’re going to say as you want and you’re going to believe and you’re going to believe in God. You’re gonna believe in God because God is here and God is watching. And God probably can’t believe what he’s seeing!”

Source: OK!

“I will protect the content that is pro-God. We’re going to protect pro-God context and content," Trump continued. “To that end, at the request of the NRB, I will do my part to protect AM radio in our cars. You know, we like to listen to AM radio.”

The unclear statements spark particular concern as many have theorized Trump may be in mental decline.

