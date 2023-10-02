Donald Trump Labels NY Attorney General Letitia James a 'Horror Show' Before Civil Fraud Trial Kicks Off
Donald Trump had a few choice words when he arrived to a NYC courthouse on the morning of Monday, October 2, where his civil fraud trial will kick off after he was accused of inflating his assets and financial statements.
Speaking to the press, the former commander-in-chief took particular aim at Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
"This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time," he declared of his situation. "We have a rogue judge. We have a racist attorney general who's a horror show who ran on the basis that she was going to get Trump before she knew anything about me."
"She used this to run for governor. She failed in her attempt to run for governor. She had virtually no following. She came back and she said, 'Well, now I will go back to get Trump again.' And this what we have," he noted. "It's a scam and a sham."
He then informed the crowd that his "financial statements are phenomenal."
"I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on 'getting Trump,' and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me," he wrote to his followers. "He values Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at 18 Million Dollars, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse. THIS WHOLE CASE IS A SHAM!!! See you in Court – Monday morning."
"Engoron is working diligently to misrepresent me, and my net worth, which is substantially MORE than is shown on my fully 'disclaimed' Financial Statements," Trump ranted on. "I have not even included my most valuable asset – BRAND! He should resign from the 'Bench' and be sanctioned by the Courts for his abuse of power, and his intentional and criminal interference with the Presidential Election of 2024, of which I am leading all candidates, both Republican & Democrat, by significant margins."
"Likewise, Letitia James should resign for purposeful and criminal Election Interference," he concluded. "She is fully aware that Mar-a-Lago, and other assets, are worth much more than what she is claiming. Both of these Democrat Operatives are a disgrace to New York, and to the United States of America!"
The businessman's eldest kids, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., will testify in court.
