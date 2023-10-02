Donald Trump Labels NY Attorney General Letitia James a 'Horror Show' Before Civil Fraud Trial Kicks Off

"This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time," he declared of his situation. "We have a rogue judge. We have a racist attorney general who's a horror show who ran on the basis that she was going to get Trump before she knew anything about me."

"She used this to run for governor. She failed in her attempt to run for governor. She had virtually no following. She came back and she said, 'Well, now I will go back to get Trump again.' And this what we have," he noted. "It's a scam and a sham."