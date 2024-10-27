or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'The Enthusiasm Is Palpable': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Rough' Attendance at Nearly Empty Pennsylvania Rally — Photo 

Composite photo of Donald Trump and his rally crowd.
Source: MEGA/@mattcorridoni/X

According to one user, Donald Trump had a 'rough' crowd during the 'home stretch in a battleground state.'

By:

Oct. 27 2024, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Where are all the people Donald Trump brags about?

On Saturday, October 26, a photo from the former president’s Pennsylvania rally exposed the event’s scarce attendance.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @mattcorridoni/X
Article continues below advertisement

“Another rough crowd shot for Trump during the home stretch in a battleground state,” one user penned alongside the image, which showed many empty seats.

In response, users mocked the Republican, who has placed a lot of importance on the amount of people at his rallies.

Article continues below advertisement

“They look like people paid to attend,” one person wrote after seeing the still, while another added, “The enthusiasm is palpable.”

“They look miserable too,” a third pointed out, while a fourth added, “They also closed off the whole top section of the arena.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump mocked rough attendance empty pennsylvania rally
Source: MEGA

According to the image, people in Donald Trump's crowd were seen looking bored and some were even sleeping.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the seemingly low attendance in Pennsylvania came after Trump was three hours late to his rally in Michigan after recording his podcast with Joe Rogan.

Once the politician arrived at the event, his performance was abysmal, as he simply swayed to music for a portion of his appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

“Donald Trump showed up three hours late to his rally and now he's putting them to sleep playing ‘Ave Maria’ while he just stands there. This is elder abuse,” one person penned alongside a clip of Trump standing and nodding his head to the tune.

“And yet they’re still standing there. Go home, people. The guy’s an embarrassment and you’re embarrassing yourselves,” one user stated, while another said, “I can’t wait for this man to disappear from our lives forever in a week-and-a-half.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump mocked rough attendance empty pennsylvania rally
Source: MEGA

One user said the photo from Donald Trump's rally looked like 'people paid to attend.'

Article continues below advertisement

A third added, “Looks like he's standing there trying to decide if he s--- his pants or if it was just a fart,” as a fourth penned, “Low Energy Trump. He needs to play songs in between his lies.”

One more person referenced rumors Trump is in mental decline, saying, “My wife predicted this. She said he would be sundowning, and that his brain would be fried by the time he spoke in Michigan tonight.”

Article continues below advertisement

The father-of-five alleged mental decline appeared to be on display during his "The Joe Rogan Experience" interview as he rambled on and dodged questions.

When asked about the experience of becoming president, Trump began, "Well, first of all, it was very surreal. It was very interesting,” however, his answer then took a turn.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump mocked rough attendance empty pennsylvania rally
Source: MEGA

One person noted that the arena 'also closed off the whole top section' of the space for Donald Trump's rally.

Article continues below advertisement

"When I got shot, it wasn't surreal. That should have been surreal. When I was lying on the ground, I knew exactly what was going on. I knew exactly where I was hit. They said, 'You were hit all over the place because there was so much blood from the ear,'" he said, referencing his assassination attempt.

Trump also ranted about UFOs unprompted.

"I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that talk about Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas," he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.