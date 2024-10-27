'The Enthusiasm Is Palpable': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Rough' Attendance at Nearly Empty Pennsylvania Rally — Photo
Where are all the people Donald Trump brags about?
On Saturday, October 26, a photo from the former president’s Pennsylvania rally exposed the event’s scarce attendance.
“Another rough crowd shot for Trump during the home stretch in a battleground state,” one user penned alongside the image, which showed many empty seats.
In response, users mocked the Republican, who has placed a lot of importance on the amount of people at his rallies.
“They look like people paid to attend,” one person wrote after seeing the still, while another added, “The enthusiasm is palpable.”
“They look miserable too,” a third pointed out, while a fourth added, “They also closed off the whole top section of the arena.”
As OK! previously reported, the seemingly low attendance in Pennsylvania came after Trump was three hours late to his rally in Michigan after recording his podcast with Joe Rogan.
Once the politician arrived at the event, his performance was abysmal, as he simply swayed to music for a portion of his appearance.
“Donald Trump showed up three hours late to his rally and now he's putting them to sleep playing ‘Ave Maria’ while he just stands there. This is elder abuse,” one person penned alongside a clip of Trump standing and nodding his head to the tune.
“And yet they’re still standing there. Go home, people. The guy’s an embarrassment and you’re embarrassing yourselves,” one user stated, while another said, “I can’t wait for this man to disappear from our lives forever in a week-and-a-half.”
A third added, “Looks like he's standing there trying to decide if he s--- his pants or if it was just a fart,” as a fourth penned, “Low Energy Trump. He needs to play songs in between his lies.”
One more person referenced rumors Trump is in mental decline, saying, “My wife predicted this. She said he would be sundowning, and that his brain would be fried by the time he spoke in Michigan tonight.”
The father-of-five alleged mental decline appeared to be on display during his "The Joe Rogan Experience" interview as he rambled on and dodged questions.
When asked about the experience of becoming president, Trump began, "Well, first of all, it was very surreal. It was very interesting,” however, his answer then took a turn.
"When I got shot, it wasn't surreal. That should have been surreal. When I was lying on the ground, I knew exactly what was going on. I knew exactly where I was hit. They said, 'You were hit all over the place because there was so much blood from the ear,'" he said, referencing his assassination attempt.
Trump also ranted about UFOs unprompted.
"I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that talk about Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas," he said.