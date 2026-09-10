Politics Trump HUD Secretary Scott Turner Mocked by Critics Over Awkward Onstage Gesture Toward Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Source: AP,MEGA A viral clip of HUD Secretary Scott Turner’s awkward onstage gesture toward Rep. Anna Paulina Luna sparked backlash online. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 10 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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HUD Secretary Scott Turner faced viral backlash online after a video clip appeared to show him swiping his arm down and backward toward the backside of Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna at the Republican Party's inaugural midterm convention in Dallas, Texas. The split-second interaction occurred as Turner, a former NFL player who was confirmed to his Cabinet position in February, exited the stage just as Luna passed him on her way to the microphone. In footage from the Wednesday, September 9, event, Luna did not appear to flinch or visibly react to Turner’s hand movement. It also remains unclear whether the pair made contact. The clip quickly sparked backlash online, with political commentators and social media users describing the gesture as “bizarre” and “disgusting,” while others mocked the awkward near-miss moment.

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Viral Moment Overshadows Convention

Source: AP,MEGA HUD Secretary Scott Turner and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna appeared onstage during the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

The incident occurred on the first day of the GOP's two-day midterm convention at the American Airlines Center, an event driven by donors, high-profile speakers, and Trump administration officials aiming to rally voters ahead of November. Neither Turner nor Luna has publicly commented on the video. The interaction added to a rocky start for the two-day Republican event at the American Airlines Center. Despite organizers pushing heavy promotions and offering free tickets to the public, initial reports and media coverage noted that the 21,000-seat stadium remained mostly empty with lackluster crowd energy when the speeches began. Beyond the recent viral convention incident with Luna, Turner has been a highly polarizing figure. Since taking office in February 2025, his policy overhauls, budget adjustments, and management decisions have drawn significant controversy.

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Scott Turner Faces Housing Backlash

Source: MEGA HUD Secretary Scott Turner has faced legal challenges and criticism over changes to federal homelessness and housing programs.

Turner has faced severe pushback from congressional Democrats and housing advocates over his efforts to dismantle the "Housing First" model, which prioritizes giving unhoused people permanent housing without preconditions. The former Denver Broncos player slashed permanent housing Continuum of Care funds, attempting to cap them at 30 percent (down from roughly 90 percent). He redirected the money into temporary transitional programs requiring work or addiction treatment, calling Housing First a "failed model.” Lawsuits were filed against HUD, and a federal court temporarily forced Turner to rescind the policy change after critics warned it could displace over 170,000 households. In April, Turner ordered an immediate halt to the enforcement of the Obama-era 2016 Equal Access Rule.

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Source: MEGA HUD Secretary Scott Turner halted enforcement of the 2016 Equal Access Rule, which included protections for transgender people in federally funded housing programs.

This rule had expanded protections for transgender individuals in federally funded housing programs and emergency shelters. Turner rolled it back to establish "biological truth," mandating that shelters operate strictly based on biological s--. During congressional oversight hearings, lawmakers like Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) fiercely clashed with Turner, accusing him of imposing "bizarre" and discriminatory grant conditions — such as allegedly requiring some housing providers to state they do not believe transgender people exist to access federal funds. In mid-2025, HUD's employee union publicly slammed Turner after internal plans leaked details about luxury upgrades at the HUD headquarters.

Scott Turner Targets Los Angeles

Source: MEGA HUD Secretary Scott Turner has targeted Los Angeles over its handling of homelessness, accusing local officials of mismanaging federal funds.