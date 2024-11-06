Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Congratulates Him on Winning the 2024 Presidential Election: 'No One Works Harder'
Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump gave the businessman a special shout-out after it was determined he would win the 2024 presidential election.
The 17-year-old tweeted a message shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, alongside a photo of herself wearing a sparkly black dress while standing next to Donald.
"No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!" the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa, penned. "The future gonna be fantastic 🇺🇸."
Kai made her election debut at the Republican National Convention over the summer, where she discussed her relationship with the 78-year-old.
"To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking," Kai shared. "He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."
"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back late," continued the high school student. "When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head and he’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too."
"Even when he’s going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be," added the teenager. "Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I will catch him."
While Kai isn't in the spotlight much, she did make headlines due to her father's awkward choice of words when the two were getting ready for the RNC.
"What do you think? Make me as s--- like you?" Donald Jr., 46, said in a TikTok video to his daughter as someone applied makeup to his face. "Thank you, Kai. I am glad you think I look very beautiful."
"I don't [put on makeup] often, but in HD, you better do it," he said. "I am just excited for Kai's first speech. She chose a very large venue to get out there and crush it. Love you, Kai."
The former first son was met with backlash, as many found it creepy that he would refer to his own teenaged daughter as "s--."