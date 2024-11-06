Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Congratulates Him on Winning the 2024 Presidential Election: 'No One Works Harder'

"To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking," Kai shared. "He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back late," continued the high school student. "When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head and he’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too."