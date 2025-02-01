Who Is Kai Trump? 6 Things to Know About Donald Trump's Eldest Grandchild

In November 2005, Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump tied the knot and expanded their family in the years thereafter. The ex-couple ended their 12 years of marriage when Vanessa filed for divorce in March 2018 following split rumors.

"We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families," they said in a statement at the time. "We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

Don Jr. and Vanessa reached a settlement and finalized the divorce in February 2019.