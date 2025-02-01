Who Is Kai Trump? 6 Things to Know About Donald Trump's Eldest Grandchild
Kai Trump Is Donald Trump's Eldest Grandchild
Kai Trump is the eldest of Donald Trump's 10 grandchildren. Born on May 12, 2007, the 17-year-old is only one year older than Barron Trump, her grandfather's only son with his wife, Melania Trump.
Kai Trump Is Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump's Daughter
In November 2005, Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump tied the knot and expanded their family in the years thereafter. The ex-couple ended their 12 years of marriage when Vanessa filed for divorce in March 2018 following split rumors.
"We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families," they said in a statement at the time. "We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."
Don Jr. and Vanessa reached a settlement and finalized the divorce in February 2019.
She Has Four Siblings
Kai's parents welcomed four more children before they decided to go their separate ways.
On February 18, 2009, Don Jr. and Vanessa welcomed their first son and second child, Donald John Trump III. Their third child, Tristan Milos Trump, was born on October 2, 2011, while Spencer Frederick Trump arrived on October 21, 2012.
They had their fifth and youngest child, Chloe Sophia Trump, on June 16, 2014.
Kai Trump Is From New York
Kai was born and raised in New York but moved to Florida when she was 13. She currently lives with Vanessa on a property near Donald's Mar-a-Lago resort.
According to USA Today, Kai attends The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Fla.
Kai Trump Made Her Political Stage Debut in July 2024
Kai stole the spotlight when she took the stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., in July 2024.
At the time, she delivered a short but sentimental message to the president, whom she called "just a normal grandpa."
"Even when he is going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I'm doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be," Kai told the attendees.
She also reflected on the assassination attempt on Donald, revealing she wanted to know if her grandfather was okay after the incident.
Kai continued, "It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person. A lot of people have put my grandpa through h--- and he's still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you."
On January 20, she attended Donald's inauguration ball in a stunning silver dress.
Kai Trump Is an Avid Golfer
On her Instagram page, which has 1.5 million followers, Kai often shares photos from her trips to golf courses where she trains and plays.
Previously, she announced her intention to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami after her high school graduation in 2026.
"I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," she said in a social media post.
Kai also spoke about playing golf with her grandfather, revealing Donald tries "to get inside of my head" when she is not on his team.
"And he is always surprised that I don't let him get to me, but I have to remind him I'm a Trump, too," she said of the president at the RNC.