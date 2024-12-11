Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Stunning Lack of Self Awareness' After Struggling to Make It in Hollywood
A new documentary ripped apart Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new life in California, but the project might have highlighted why they haven't left their mark on Hollywood.
According to American royal expert Kinsey Schofield, the Sussexes have a “stunning lack of self-awareness.”
"I've never seen a more blissfully unaware couple [than Harry and Meghan]," Schofield told TalkTV. "Their lack of self-awareness is the only thing they should be receiving trophies for.”
Prince Harry — The Lost Prince, which recently premiered in Germany on December 3, didn't portray the Sussexes in a positive light.
“I do think this documentary humiliated them,” Schofield continued. “It magnified the fact that Harry and Meghan have had many more failures than successes since they chose to step down as senior members of the royal family.”
“I think a lot of their charity work is performative and I think there’s an ulterior motive," she continued. "This motive is to make themselves look good and to elevate themselves.”
OK! previously reported members of the Sussexes' California community view them as a waste of space.
"I would describe it as an encyclopedia of Harry and Meghan’s low points over the last few years," Schofield told an outlet. "And there have certainly been more low points than high points and that was on full display."
"It gives you the sense that Meghan is as lonely and isolated as the rumors suggest," Schofield added. "Additionally, it makes you wonder why they are so eager to chase after communities and photo ops all over the world if they aren’t even doing anything at home."
Since moving to California, Harry and Meghan have leaned on celebrities such as Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey, but their inner circle continues to be perceived as exclusive.
"In terms of community, the documentary was clear that invitations from the local Montecito community, to attend events, go unanswered," Hilary Fordwich said. "So, neither Harry nor Meghan are interested in those around them."
"A neighbor of theirs in Montecito suggested that Harry’s dogs and bodyguard are his best friends," the broadcaster added.
Despite Meghan being a California native, the film claimed she hasn't bonded with the Montecito residents.
"To me, one of the biggest revelations to come out of the documentary was... that Meghan is not very popular in her neighborhood and has not been involved in the Montecito community," Schofield shared.
"[The couple’s organization] Archewell repeats the term ‘community impact’ constantly — yet Meghan is a stranger in her community," she continued.
Although the Sussexes seem aloof to some, the partners could be attempting to protect their personal business.
"The ZDF documentary… was, in my mind, a hatchet job on Harry and Meghan, creating sensational gossip against the couple," expert Ian Pelham Turner stated.
"The couple… have every right to protect their privacy if they wish to do so," he explained. "If residents deem the couple needs to become part of the community, perhaps the people now criticizing them both publicly and privately should look to their laurels and behave respectfully in a manner to make them feel welcome."