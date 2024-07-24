OK Magazine
Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Bombshell: New Bodycam Footage Confirms Secret Service Was Warned About Thomas Matthew Crooks Ahead of Shooting

Composite photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks and the Secret Service
Source: SUPPLIED; Beaver Co Emergency Services Unit

The Secret Service were warned about Thomas Matthew Crooks ahead of the infamous shooting.

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Updated 11:58 a.m. ET

New footage has emerged showing the aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump that took place during a Pennsylvania rally earlier this month.

donald trump bodycam secret service warned thomas matthew crooks
Source: MEGA; SUPPLIED

Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

The bodycam footage, released by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), captured the moment when law enforcement officials and a Secret Service agent found the body of the assailant, later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate the former president, fatally shot a firefighter and injured two others.

The video shows Crooks' lifeless body and the scene of the shooting.

One man, who appears to be a Secret Service agent, tells a Beaver County Emergency Service Unit officer that Crooks’ body appeared to be the suspicious person who was reported to them prior to the shooting.

“So this is the guy,” the agent says.

“This is him,” the Beaver County officer replies.

donald trump bodycam secret service warned thomas matthew crooks
Source: Beaver Co Emergency Services Unit

The clip appeared to confirm the 20-year-old sniper was a suspicious individual they spotted before he opened fire.

Law enforcement officials mentioned that the Secret Service had been warned about Crooks, labeling him a "threat."

“That’s the sniper that sent the original picture and seen him come from the bike and set the bookbag down and then lost sight of him,” the officer tells the apparent Secret Service agent.

Crooks' gunfire grazed Trump's ear and tragically resulted in the death of a volunteer firefighter, Corey Comperatore. Despite the warnings, Trump proceeded to go on stage, where the gunman was swiftly neutralized by a Secret Service agent seconds after the shooting began.

donald trump bodycam secret service warned thomas matthew crooks
Source: Beaver Co Emergency Services Unit

'So this is the guy,' the agent says in the bodycam footage.

Grassley called on the Secret Service to release more information to the public as the federal law enforcement agency faces an onslaught of criticism over the security failures that led to the shooting at Trump’s Pennsylvania campaign rally.

“Federal agencies, particularly the Secret Service, have failed to be transparent with the American people,” Grassley said in a statement. “This assassination attempt is a matter of substantial public interest, and the public’s business ought to be public.”

donald trump bodycam secret service warned thomas matthew crooks
Source: Beaver Co Emergency Services Unit

Thomas Matthew Crooks’ lifeless body is seen in the new bodycam footage.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle stepped down from her position the same day Grassley released the video.

The Iowa senator also included a letter he wrote to the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, demanding answers for the “catastrophic failure” that took place on July 13.

Law enforcement personnel on the rooftop video also mention a drone at one point, which the Iowa senator brought up during questioning of the Secret Service.

As OK! previously reported, the FBI discovered a troubling pattern upon accessing Crooks' electronic devices.

Crooks, who had political affiliations with both the Republican and Democratic parties, had searched for images of high-profile government officials, including Trump, President Biden, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray.

He also researched venues and dates of their public appearances, including Trump's Pennsylvania rally.

