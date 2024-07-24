Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Bombshell: New Bodycam Footage Confirms Secret Service Was Warned About Thomas Matthew Crooks Ahead of Shooting

The bodycam footage, released by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), captured the moment when law enforcement officials and a Secret Service agent found the body of the assailant, later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate the former president, fatally shot a firefighter and injured two others.

The video shows Crooks' lifeless body and the scene of the shooting.

One man, who appears to be a Secret Service agent, tells a Beaver County Emergency Service Unit officer that Crooks’ body appeared to be the suspicious person who was reported to them prior to the shooting.

“So this is the guy,” the agent says.

“This is him,” the Beaver County officer replies.