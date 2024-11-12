Kai Trump's Vlog Reveals Kimberly Guilfoyle Snubbed From Family Photo on Election Night as Donald Trump Jr. Split Rumors Run Rampant
Is there drama within the Trump family?
It looks like it! Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump shared a glimpse inside the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago election night watch party, and in one of the photos, she appeared to leave out a special someone: her father Donald Trump's girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Donald, 78, took a picture with his loved ones, even Elon Musk, who has apparently been guiding Donald on his staffing choices after winning the 2024 election against Kamala Harris.
“We have to get Elon with his boy. Gorgeous perfect boy,” Kai captured her grandfather saying.
Tiffany Trump, her husband, Michael Boulos, Donald Trump Jr., Kai, Donald, Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump and Elon all posed for the picture, which was posted in the YouTube clip, but Kimberly, who is engaged to Don Jr., was noticeably not there as rumors run rampant about their relationship status.
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who got engaged in 2020, seem to be in a bad spot, as Donald Trump Jr. appeared to ignore his lady in a video of Donald talking about his victory.
Donald Trump Jr. looked like he refused to make eye contact with the TV star.
As OK! previously reported, things seemed to unravel when Donald Jr. was spotted packing on the PDA with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson in August despite his engagement to the former prosecutor.
"She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," a source soiled of the duo’s brunch date at the Honor Bar in Palm Beach, FL. "They looked totally relaxed, she was wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide-leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt."
"They were definitely on a date," the insider spilled. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."
However, another source claimed Donald Jr. and Kimberly are still an item.
"Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know," they spilled. "Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably."
The source added: "She's no fool, but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you.”