Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai’s Stalker Drama Resolved: Teen Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged 26-Year-Old Homeless Man
May 23 2026, Published 11:06 a.m. ET
Kai Trump secured a restraining order against her alleged stalker, a 26-year-old homeless man named Gabriel Garza Jr.
Donald Trump's granddaughter filed the motion in Palm Beach County Court and was granted a temporary order against the individual last month.
The 19-year-old's protective order restricts Gabriel from stalking, cyberstalking, or committing any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death against her.
He's also not allowed to come within 500 feet of Kai’s home or place of employment.
A hearing was initially set for April 30, however, Kai requested the court date be postponed so she could finish out high school.
Kai Trump's Restraining Order Was Extended to Remain in Effect Until May 2027
The date was moved to May 14 and the judge extended the restraining order to May 2027.
Gabriel is also not permitted to carry any firearms or weapons.
Last year, Kai was the victim of another scary stalker incident when a man named Anthony Reyes was detained after trying to bombard her grandfather's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.
He reportedly jumped over the fence in an attempt to "marry Kai" and was later sentenced to one year probation.
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Kai Trump Graduated High School Earlier This Month
Kai Kai Trump Received Special Call From Grandpa Donald on Air Force One Before Her High School Graduation Ceremony earlier this month and announced she will be attending the University of Miami to play golf.
The social media influencer's happy graduation day and restraining order came after news that her mother, Vanessa, was diagnosed with b----- cancer.
In a candid post shared to Instagram on May 20, Vanessa, 48, revealed she's currently battling the disease.
"I wanted to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she wrote.
Kai Trump's Dad Don Trump Jr. Is Getting Married Over Memorial Day Weekend
"I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me," she continued. "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."
The model ended her message by thanking her followers for their "kindness and support," adding, "I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."
Vanessa — who is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. — celebrated her daughter's last day of high school just days before her announcement.
Don Jr. and fiancée Bettina Anderson are reportedly set tied the knot in the Bahamas over this Memorial Day weekend. Kai is most probably attending her father's nuptials, but the POTUS, 79, revealed on May 22 he will not be going to his son's wedding.