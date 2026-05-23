Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai’s Stalker Drama Resolved: Teen Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged 26-Year-Old Homeless Man

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Kai Trump secured a restraining order against her alleged stalker, a 26-year-old homeless man named Gabriel Garza Jr. Donald Trump's granddaughter filed the motion in Palm Beach County Court and was granted a temporary order against the individual last month.

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Source: @KAITRUMPGOLFER/INSTAGRAM Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai has been granted a restraining order against a 26-year-old homeless man.

The 19-year-old's protective order restricts Gabriel from stalking, cyberstalking, or committing any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death against her. He's also not allowed to come within 500 feet of Kai’s home or place of employment. A hearing was initially set for April 30, however, Kai requested the court date be postponed so she could finish out high school.

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Kai Trump's Restraining Order Was Extended to Remain in Effect Until May 2027

Source: @KAITRUMPGOLFER/INSTAGRAM Kai Trump graduated high school recently.

The date was moved to May 14 and the judge extended the restraining order to May 2027. Gabriel is also not permitted to carry any firearms or weapons. Last year, Kai was the victim of another scary stalker incident when a man named Anthony Reyes was detained after trying to bombard her grandfather's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. He reportedly jumped over the fence in an attempt to "marry Kai" and was later sentenced to one year probation.

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Kai Trump Graduated High School Earlier This Month

Source: @KAITRUMPGOLFER/INSTAGRAM Kai Trump's mom, Vanessa, was diagnosed with cancer.

Kai Kai Trump Received Special Call From Grandpa Donald on Air Force One Before Her High School Graduation Ceremony earlier this month and announced she will be attending the University of Miami to play golf. The social media influencer's happy graduation day and restraining order came after news that her mother, Vanessa, was diagnosed with b----- cancer. In a candid post shared to Instagram on May 20, Vanessa, 48, revealed she's currently battling the disease. "I wanted to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she wrote.

Kai Trump's Dad Don Trump Jr. Is Getting Married Over Memorial Day Weekend

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are set to get married over Memorial Day weekend.