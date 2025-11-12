Donald Trump Says His 'Greatest Strength' Is Building Ballrooms in Odd Interview: 'I Might as Well Do This'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump bragged about a new skill in his latest sit-down. During part two of his Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, which aired on The Ingraham Angle, the president proudly declared that his “greatest strength” is building ballrooms. The conversation took a strange turn as Trump led Ingraham through new White House renovations, showing off what he called the “Presidential Walk of Fame,” a hallway lined with portraits of every U.S. president — except Joe Biden.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News/YouTube Donald Trump showed Laura Ingraham his new White House renovations.

Article continues below advertisement

“Whose idea was this?” Ingraham asked. “My idea,” Trump shot back. “Everything’s my idea.”

Article continues below advertisement

When pressed about replacing Biden’s image with a real photo instead of an autopen picture, Trump doubled down. “No, I don’t think so,” he said. “He’s the worst president in the history of our country. And Barack Hussein Obama’s top five, meaning bad.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Next, Trump walked her into a marble room where he revealed his next project — a grand ballroom on the site of the former East Wing. “This is the equivalent of what I’d do with the ballroom,” he said. “I’ve built many ballrooms in many buildings. And that’s my greatest strength, actually. I might as well do this.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News/YouTube The president said building ballrooms is his 'greatest strength.'

Article continues below advertisement

He also gave credit to Jackie Kennedy for the original design, saying, “This room was in terrible shape. This was done by Jackie Kennedy. Jackie Kennedy Onassis, then Jackie Kennedy, I hope.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump also proudly showed off his gold-accented Oval Office. “You can’t imitate gold, real gold,” he said while pointing to the gilded frames and trim. “There’s no paint that imitates gold.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ingraham teased, “So these aren’t from Home Depot?” “Nah, this is not Home Depot stuff,” Trump quipped. That joke wasn’t random — it was a nod to a viral internet theory claiming some of the Oval Office décor was made from spray-painted appliques allegedly sold on the Home Depot website for $58.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lauraingraham/Instagram Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden’s portrait in the 'Presidential Walk of Fame.'

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Fox News interview also got tense when Ingraham pressed Trump on rising housing costs and his proposed 50-year mortgage plan. When she pointed out that the average first-time homebuyer is now 40, Trump interjected, “We inherited that, you have to understand,” but Ingraham cut him off. “Let me get to the question, though,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News/YouTube The politician clashed with Laura Ingraham over his 50-year mortgage proposal.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump shows off all the gold he has in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/V5kR2DKqVi — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 11, 2025 Source: @RonFilipkowski/X