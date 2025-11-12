or
Donald Trump Says His 'Greatest Strength' Is Building Ballrooms in Odd Interview: 'I Might as Well Do This'

donald trump ballroom rant
Source: MEGA;Fox News/YouTube

Donald Trump called building ballrooms his 'greatest strength' during an odd interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2025, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Donald Trump bragged about a new skill in his latest sit-down.

During part two of his Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, which aired on The Ingraham Angle, the president proudly declared that his “greatest strength” is building ballrooms.

The conversation took a strange turn as Trump led Ingraham through new White House renovations, showing off what he called the “Presidential Walk of Fame,” a hallway lined with portraits of every U.S. president — except Joe Biden.

image of Donald Trump showed Laura Ingraham his new White House renovations.
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Donald Trump showed Laura Ingraham his new White House renovations.

“Whose idea was this?” Ingraham asked.

“My idea,” Trump shot back. “Everything’s my idea.”

When pressed about replacing Biden’s image with a real photo instead of an autopen picture, Trump doubled down.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “He’s the worst president in the history of our country. And Barack Hussein Obama’s top five, meaning bad.”

Source: Fox News/YouTube
Next, Trump walked her into a marble room where he revealed his next project — a grand ballroom on the site of the former East Wing.

“This is the equivalent of what I’d do with the ballroom,” he said. “I’ve built many ballrooms in many buildings. And that’s my greatest strength, actually. I might as well do this.”

image of The president said building ballrooms is his 'greatest strength.'
Source: Fox News/YouTube

The president said building ballrooms is his 'greatest strength.'

He also gave credit to Jackie Kennedy for the original design, saying, “This room was in terrible shape. This was done by Jackie Kennedy. Jackie Kennedy Onassis, then Jackie Kennedy, I hope.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Trump also proudly showed off his gold-accented Oval Office.

“You can’t imitate gold, real gold,” he said while pointing to the gilded frames and trim. “There’s no paint that imitates gold.”

Ingraham teased, “So these aren’t from Home Depot?”

“Nah, this is not Home Depot stuff,” Trump quipped.

That joke wasn’t random — it was a nod to a viral internet theory claiming some of the Oval Office décor was made from spray-painted appliques allegedly sold on the Home Depot website for $58.

image of Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden’s portrait in the 'Presidential Walk of Fame.'
Source: @lauraingraham/Instagram

Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden’s portrait in the 'Presidential Walk of Fame.'

As OK! previously reported, the Fox News interview also got tense when Ingraham pressed Trump on rising housing costs and his proposed 50-year mortgage plan.

When she pointed out that the average first-time homebuyer is now 40, Trump interjected, “We inherited that, you have to understand,” but Ingraham cut him off.

“Let me get to the question, though,” she said.

image of The politician clashed with Laura Ingraham over his 50-year mortgage proposal.
Source: Fox News/YouTube

The politician clashed with Laura Ingraham over his 50-year mortgage proposal.

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

She then challenged his housing proposal, noting “significant MAGA backlash.”

“Is that really a good idea?” she asked, correcting him when he said, “It’s not even a big deal. I mean, you go from 40 to 50 years.”

Ingraham quickly reminded him, “It’s from 30 to 50 years.”

