Donald Trump's Unkempt Hair Leaves People Puzzled as He's Spotted at F1's Miami Grand Prix: Photos
Donald Trump made headlines when he was seen arriving at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 5, in Miami, Fla. — but his hair seemed to be the star of the show.
In several videos, the ex-president's mane looked unkempt as he saluted the flag before the big race.
"There’s a lot going on with those four transplant surgeries," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned a photo via X, formerly known as Twitter, on May 5, of the 'do.
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the look, including Tom Arnold.
"Trump told me he also had a scalp reduction like I did where they remove a 6” circle of bald scalp on top of your skull because you don’t have enough donor hair from the back of your head to fill it in. Then they sew it up. He said it gave him a face lift but it’s brutal and required a lot of pain medicine which makes you crazy. It was during the recovery his first wife accused him of raping her. I think they are illegal now," the actor claimed.
Another person added, "Think of the people who have to sit behind him in court and stare at that," while a third person said, "Looks like the hair plugs are fighting each other for dominance."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's hair made headlines when people weren't sure if he's had a hair transplant in the past or currently has hair plugs.
While talking outside the New York City courthouse, Trump's hair looked ridiculous as it waved around in the wind.
"No wonder why he hates wind. His transplants can’t get weaved enough to cover everything," Filipkowski wrote on the social media platform alongside the unflattering photo.
According to New York City-based cosmetic surgeon Gary Linkov, he believes the politician may have undergone five separate hair-transplant surgeries.
"Did he get a hair transplant? It's actually much more complicated than that and a great example of how hair restoration surgery has evolved over time," he said. "What a natural part means is that, that is where the hair changes direction. While you can artificially create a part anywhere along your hairline, there is a place where that direction split naturally occurs."
"He has a widow's peak right in the center of the hairline, and he has early slight frontal temporal recession," he continued, pointing toward Trump's left temple.