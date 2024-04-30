OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Accused of Getting a Facelift After Looking Drastically Different in New Photos

donald trump facelift accused
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 30 2024, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Did Donald Trump go under the knife recently?

People accused the ex-president, 77, of looking different in new photos posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 28. In the photo, Trump is standing next to Ryan Garcia as they both smile for the camera. However, people immediately zoomed in on his face.

Article continues below advertisement

One person wrote, "He got work done?? Lol," while another said, "need his doctors info cause they did a good job [not gonna lie] lol."

A third person added, "In all this nobody wants to talk about Donald Trump getting a literal facelift like????? Hello????" while a fourth person said, "Donald Trump got a facelift? Oh he for sure winning the election now."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump facelift accused
Source: mega

Donald Trump was accused of getting a facelift.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's appearance has raised eyebrows ever since he began his hush money trial on April 15.

As OK! previously reported, the businessman was mocked when his hair began to unravel outside the court.

Article continues below advertisement

"No wonder why he hates wind. His transplants can’t get weaved enough to cover everything," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on the social media platform alongside the unflattering photo.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump facelift accused
Source: mega

Donald Trump looked different in a new photo posted to X.

Article continues below advertisement

Other critics were also confused what was going on with his mop — and if he currently has hair plugs.

"No wonder why he hates wind. His transplants can’t get weaved enough to cover everything," while another said, "The only thing working harder than his lawyers is his plugs right now against the wind."

A third person simply stated: "Oh man that’s bad!!" while a fourth asked, "WHAT is going on here?!?!?"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Trump's hair has been a hot topic over the years, and New York City-based cosmetic surgeon Gary Linkov believes the reality star may has undergone five separate hair-transplant surgeries.

"Did he get a hair transplant? It's actually much more complicated than that and a great example of how hair restoration surgery has evolved over time," he said. "What a natural part means is that, that is where the hair changes direction. While you can artificially create a part anywhere along your hairline, there is a place where that direction split naturally occurs."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump facelift accused
Source: mega

Donald Trump hasn't commented on if he got any work done to his face.

Article continues below advertisement

"He has a widow's peak right in the center of the hairline, and he has early slight frontal temporal recession," he continued, pointing toward Trump's left temple.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump facelift accused
Source: mega

Donald Trump is currently in the midst of his hush money trial.

President Joe Biden recently made a comment about Trump's mane when he spoke on Wednesday, April 24, at a Washington, D.C., conference.

“Remember when he was trying to deal with COVID, and he said just inject a little bleach in your vein? He missed, it all went to his hair,” Biden said.

“I shouldn’t have said that,” Biden continued as the crowd clapped.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.