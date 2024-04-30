Donald Trump Accused of Getting a Facelift After Looking Drastically Different in New Photos
Did Donald Trump go under the knife recently?
People accused the ex-president, 77, of looking different in new photos posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 28. In the photo, Trump is standing next to Ryan Garcia as they both smile for the camera. However, people immediately zoomed in on his face.
One person wrote, "He got work done?? Lol," while another said, "need his doctors info cause they did a good job [not gonna lie] lol."
A third person added, "In all this nobody wants to talk about Donald Trump getting a literal facelift like????? Hello????" while a fourth person said, "Donald Trump got a facelift? Oh he for sure winning the election now."
Trump's appearance has raised eyebrows ever since he began his hush money trial on April 15.
As OK! previously reported, the businessman was mocked when his hair began to unravel outside the court.
"No wonder why he hates wind. His transplants can’t get weaved enough to cover everything," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on the social media platform alongside the unflattering photo.
Other critics were also confused what was going on with his mop — and if he currently has hair plugs.
A third person simply stated: "Oh man that’s bad!!" while a fourth asked, "WHAT is going on here?!?!?"
Trump's hair has been a hot topic over the years, and New York City-based cosmetic surgeon Gary Linkov believes the reality star may has undergone five separate hair-transplant surgeries.
"Did he get a hair transplant? It's actually much more complicated than that and a great example of how hair restoration surgery has evolved over time," he said. "What a natural part means is that, that is where the hair changes direction. While you can artificially create a part anywhere along your hairline, there is a place where that direction split naturally occurs."
"He has a widow's peak right in the center of the hairline, and he has early slight frontal temporal recession," he continued, pointing toward Trump's left temple.
President Joe Biden recently made a comment about Trump's mane when he spoke on Wednesday, April 24, at a Washington, D.C., conference.
“Remember when he was trying to deal with COVID, and he said just inject a little bleach in your vein? He missed, it all went to his hair,” Biden said.
“I shouldn’t have said that,” Biden continued as the crowd clapped.