'What Is Going on Here?': Donald Trump's Hair Unravels Outside of NYC Court — See the Unflattering Photo
Hair today, gone tomorrow! Donald Trump's mop was exposed while he was outside of court in New York City on Thursday, April 25.
In a new photo, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president's head of hair puzzled people, as they weren't sure what was really going on — and if he's had a hair transplant in the past or currently has hair plugs.
"No wonder why he hates wind. His transplants can’t get weaved enough to cover everything," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on the social media platform alongside the unflattering photo.
Others also weighed in on the look.
One person wrote, "No wonder why he hates wind. His transplants can’t get weaved enough to cover everything," while another said, "The only thing working harder than his lawyers is his plugs right now against the wind."
A third person simply stated: "Oh man that’s bad!!" while a fourth asked, "WHAT is going on here?!?!?"
Trump's hair has been called into question over the years, and New York City-based cosmetic surgeon Gary Linkov believes the politician may has undergone five separate hair-transplant surgeries.
"Did he get a hair transplant? It's actually much more complicated than that and a great example of how hair restoration surgery has evolved over time," he said. "What a natural part means is that, that is where the hair changes direction. While you can artificially create a part anywhere along your hairline, there is a place where that direction split naturally occurs."
"He has a widow's peak right in the center of the hairline, and he has early slight frontal temporal recession," he continued, pointing toward Trump's left temple.
The expert then pointed out how when Trump was boarding Air Force One in 2017, his hair was flying in all directions, which could support his theory of multiple hair transplant procedures.
"The way the hair flops in his video, it looks to me like he might have had a right-sided rotational flap in the past as well," Linkov said. "Historically, those were sometimes done one-to-two months apart, to add further density to the front or mid-scalp. This can all help explain the complex combing that is involved in getting Donald Trump's hair to look the way it does."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
President Joe Biden recently made a comment about Trump's mane when he spoke on Wednesday, April 24, at a Washington, D.C., conference.
“Remember when he was trying to deal with COVID, and he said just inject a little bleach in your vein? He missed, it all went to his hair,” Biden said.
“I shouldn’t have said that,” Biden continued as the crowd clapped.