Donald Trump's 'Hairdressers Get Mad at Him' as He Can't 'Sit Still' at the Salon: Source

“Trump’s hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job,” the source, who is a stylist, shared.

“Friends say he’s so impatient that he rarely gives the stylist the 30 to 45 minutes… they need to keep his color consistent. The shorter time he gives them, the more orange his hair gets, as it takes time to get the darker blonde locks he associates with his younger years,” the insider explained.