Donald Trump's 'Hairdressers Get Mad at Him' as He Can't 'Sit Still' at the Salon: Source
Trump or toddler?
Following Donald Trump’s appearance in federal court this week, many noticed his hair color appeared different than normal.
An insider recently revealed the reason behind the ex-commander-in-chief’s ever-changing locks.
“The hairdressers get mad at him, but can’t show it, as Trump can’t sit still as he needs at least to sit still for at least 30 minutes for [his hair color] to take,” they spilled.
“Trump’s hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job,” the source, who is a stylist, shared.
“Friends say he’s so impatient that he rarely gives the stylist the 30 to 45 minutes… they need to keep his color consistent. The shorter time he gives them, the more orange his hair gets, as it takes time to get the darker blonde locks he associates with his younger years,” the insider explained.
They emphasized: “The former president hates sitting with the dye on his hair, and is always rushing the hairdresser thus his color can change every few weeks. And it gets lighter every time he washes it.”
In response to this news, many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash the 2024 presidential frontrunner on his supposed embarrassing behavior.
“Trump has mood hair,” one user wrote, while another alleged, “What BS! This is really crappy hair color from a box. Who are you kidding?”
“TRUMP TODDLER TANTRUM,” a third person joked, as a fourth added, “Just what the country needs a fake a-- alpha male who gets impatient during his poor widdle hair dye job.”
“Make-up? Hair dye? Spray tan? Macho, macho man!” someone else penned, while one more individual pointed out, “HE IS A 77-YEAR-OLD MAN!”
As OK! previously reported, Trump’s hair was not the only thing related to his looks to be under fire this month, as on January 6, the father-of-five was ridiculed for his tan.
“Really slathered on the bronzer today,” one person commented about his complexation at his Newton, Iowa, rally, while a second joked, “He looks like he just motor-boated an elephant’s a--.”
“He thinks it makes him look younger,” a third noted, while a fourth user quipped, “50 Shades of Orange.”
“He should really look into a different shade. This is atrocious,” one more person added.
Another X user pointed out the hypocrisy of Trump’s tan, saying, “Why does he continue to try to imitate the color of skin of the very people he seems to hate?”
Page Six reported on the stylist's claims.