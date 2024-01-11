'Ignorant' Donald Trump Slammed for Joking About People Dying From COVID-19 as He Sniffles During Town Hall: Watch

In June 2023, Bret Baier asked Trump why he doesn't talk about the virus more while giving speeches.

“As you know, I got them done in nine months, and it was supposed to take anywhere from 5-12 years. I broke their a--,” Trump said of the vaccines. “And you know who doesn’t like me too much? The FDA. Because they were very bureaucratic, and I got it done.”

“I really don’t want to talk about it because, as a Republican, it’s not a great thing to talk about, because for some reason it’s just not,” Trump added.