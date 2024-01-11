'Ignorant' Donald Trump Slammed for Joking About People Dying From COVID-19 as He Sniffles During Town Hall: Watch
Donald Trump seemed to not care about the pandemic that killed millions of people, as he joked about COVID-19 during the Wednesday, January 10, town hall he attended.
"I think it was done out of incompetence. That's what I think. I believe that the scientists went out, said hello to his girlfriend and that was the end of that. She died and people started dying all over the place, but who knows. I can tell you one thing — I got along with President Xi," the former president, 77, told the crowd as he sniffled.
Of course, people were irate with the businessman for being so nonchalant about the situation. One person wrote, "F------- hilarious. My father died. At the risk of losing account, I shall hold my tongue for now," while another said, "He killed a whole lot of his voters."
A third person stated, "'lmao covid was HILARIOUS,'" while a fourth simply stated: "He’s disgusting. He’s ignorant and he’s gross."
During his presidency, Trump failed to control the virus and never gave a straight answer on if people should get vaccinated, even though he did.
In June 2023, Bret Baier asked Trump why he doesn't talk about the virus more while giving speeches.
“As you know, I got them done in nine months, and it was supposed to take anywhere from 5-12 years. I broke their a--,” Trump said of the vaccines. “And you know who doesn’t like me too much? The FDA. Because they were very bureaucratic, and I got it done.”
“I really don’t want to talk about it because, as a Republican, it’s not a great thing to talk about, because for some reason it’s just not,” Trump added.
“For some reason?” Baier responded.
“Yeah, for some reason. Because people love the vaccines and people hate the vaccines. But conservatives aren’t — And I understand both sides of it, by the way.”
A few months later, he dissed Dr. Anthony Fauci, who worked with Trump on attempting to contain the disease.
“I was not a big fan of Fauci…I overrode many of the things he did,” Trump said in the interview on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” which aired in September 2023. “Now, with that all being said, he’s been there for years. He was respected. He lost a lot of the respect because of COVID. But he was respected.”