OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'Ignorant' Donald Trump Slammed for Joking About People Dying From COVID-19 as He Sniffles During Town Hall: Watch

donald trump sniffles covid
By:

Jan. 11 2024, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump seemed to not care about the pandemic that killed millions of people, as he joked about COVID-19 during the Wednesday, January 10, town hall he attended.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think it was done out of incompetence. That's what I think. I believe that the scientists went out, said hello to his girlfriend and that was the end of that. She died and people started dying all over the place, but who knows. I can tell you one thing — I got along with President Xi," the former president, 77, told the crowd as he sniffled.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump sniffles covid
Source: mega

Donald Trump spoke about COVID-19 during a January 10 town hall.

Of course, people were irate with the businessman for being so nonchalant about the situation. One person wrote, "F------- hilarious. My father died. At the risk of losing account, I shall hold my tongue for now," while another said, "He killed a whole lot of his voters."

A third person stated, "'lmao covid was HILARIOUS,'" while a fourth simply stated: "He’s disgusting. He’s ignorant and he’s gross."

Article continues below advertisement

During his presidency, Trump failed to control the virus and never gave a straight answer on if people should get vaccinated, even though he did.

donald trump sniffles covid
Source: mega

Donald Trump sounded like he sniffled during the chat.

Article continues below advertisement

In June 2023, Bret Baier asked Trump why he doesn't talk about the virus more while giving speeches.

“As you know, I got them done in nine months, and it was supposed to take anywhere from 5-12 years. I broke their a--,” Trump said of the vaccines. “And you know who doesn’t like me too much? The FDA. Because they were very bureaucratic, and I got it done.”

“I really don’t want to talk about it because, as a Republican, it’s not a great thing to talk about, because for some reason it’s just not,” Trump added.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

“For some reason?” Baier responded.

“Yeah, for some reason. Because people love the vaccines and people hate the vaccines. But conservatives aren’t — And I understand both sides of it, by the way.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump sniffles covid
Source: mega

The former president skipped another debate to attend the town hall.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump sniffles covid
Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

A few months later, he dissed Dr. Anthony Fauci, who worked with Trump on attempting to contain the disease.

“I was not a big fan of Fauci…I overrode many of the things he did,” Trump said in the interview on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” which aired in September 2023. “Now, with that all being said, he’s been there for years. He was respected. He lost a lot of the respect because of COVID. But he was respected.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.