Donald Trump Fails to Hide His Bruised Hands as President Ends Government Shutdown in Oval Office: Photos
Nov. 13 2025, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
Donald Trump appeared to try covering up a bruise on his right hand while signing a bill to finally end the longest government shutdown in United States history.
The president scribbled his signature on the stopgap spending bill while sitting at the Resolute Desk inside of the White House's Oval Office on Wednesday, November 12 — allowing for the government to reopen after a record-breaking 43 days.
Calling the shutdown "very painful," Trump declared the government would resume "normal operations" after "people were hurt so badly."
While most angles of the moment successfully concealed bruising on the back of Trump's right hand, The Daily Beast published an image showcasing a different perspective that exposed black-and-blue discoloration on his skin.
In photos obtained by OK!, Trump could be seen seemingly trying to hide the bruising by sitting down with his left hand placed over his right. He did this several times throughout Wednesday's press conference and has repeatedly used the tactic over the past few months.
At times during the meeting, an animated Trump would move his hands around while speaking — causing his bruising to come into view.
Donald Trump Frequently Uses Mismatched Makeup to Cover Bruising
The POTUS didn't seem to try one of his usual tricks — using mismatched concealer to poorly cover up his bruises.
Trump recently went viral for lathering foundation onto his hand while in attendance at the Washington Commanders home game against the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium in Maryland on Sunday, November 8.
During his outing, Trump was handed a framed Washington Commanders jersey by the NFL team's owner, Josh Harris. The Republican politician's bruising was put on full display as he posed with Harris for photos and held onto the frame with his right hand.
Donald Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency
Bruising is among several symptoms that have fueled critics’ speculation about Trump’s health.
Back in July, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed reporters as rumors spread rapidly about the 79-year-old's alleged decline via social media.
"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president's hands and also swelling in the president's legs. In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today," Trump's assistant explained during a briefing.
Reading from a paper, Leavitt shared: "In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies."
The press secretary went on to confirm Trump was diagnosed with "chronic venous insufficiency," describing it as a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."
Leavitt insisted Trump's bruising is "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."