Donald Trump's 'Old Man' Hand Bruises Spark Health Concerns as Critics Draw Comparisons to Queen Elizabeth's Final Days

Donald Trump's health is once again under scrunity, as critics compare the heavy bruising on his hands to discoloration seen on Queen Elizabeth in her final days. In a message posted to X by NewsDayMundo, the outlet shared side-by-side photos of the two world leaders with the caption, "Donald Trump appeared with bruises on his hand that resemble the ones Queen Elizabeth showed just a few days before her death."

🚨 | Conmoción en Davos: Donald Trump apareció con hematomas en su mano que recuerdan a los que mostró la reina Isabel pocos días antes de fallecer. pic.twitter.com/jqfRsox9lr — News Day Mundo (@NewsDayMundo) January 22, 2026 Source: @NewsDayMundo/X Donald Trump's bruising was shown in side-by-side photos with the late Queen Elizabeth.

Donald Trump's Bruises Were Compared to Queen Elizabeth

Source: MEGA Users speculated that Queen Elizabeth had similar hand bruises before her death.

In the photos, a bruise larger than the size of a quarter appeared just below Trump's thumb as he looked down. The late queen's hand showed similar contusions, though the bruising was more spread out. "My grandfather also had exactly those same bruises right in the year he died. I hope Trump has many more years left," one user wrote. "Even though I have very opposing ideologies to him in several aspects of life, I’m a fan of brave, determined, and politically incorrect people like him." "This bruise is dangerous," a second chimed in.

Trump Supporter Slammed Health Concerns

Source: MEGA Donald Trump supporters dismissed the bruises for 'old age.'

However, his supporters were quick to dismiss the speculation, insisting it was simply a result of old age. "old man bruise. he's 80 years old, it's normal and it doesn't mean anything. the capillaries in the hands are very thin at that age and any little bump causes a small hemorrhage," one user wrote. A second added, "He’s not going to die. That’s completely natural in people of that age… because the skin becomes more delicate and thinner. My dad suffered from that since he was 70 years old and he died many, many years later. Please stop with so much scandal."

Trump's Condition Was Initially Blamed on 'Frequent Handshaking'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's excessive bruising was initially believed to be due to 'frequent handshaking.'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavit had long blamed the condition on "frequent handshaking," though it was later revealed in July 2025 that the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The venous disorder is a condition where the veins in your legs have trouble sending blood back to your heart, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Donald Trump's Diagnosis Was Revealed in July 2025

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been known to use makeup to cover his bruises on his hands.