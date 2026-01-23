Donald Trump's 'Old Man' Hand Bruises Spark Health Concerns as Critics Draw Comparisons to Queen Elizabeth's Final Days
Jan. 23 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's health is once again under scrunity, as critics compare the heavy bruising on his hands to discoloration seen on Queen Elizabeth in her final days.
In a message posted to X by NewsDayMundo, the outlet shared side-by-side photos of the two world leaders with the caption, "Donald Trump appeared with bruises on his hand that resemble the ones Queen Elizabeth showed just a few days before her death."
Donald Trump's Bruises Were Compared to Queen Elizabeth
In the photos, a bruise larger than the size of a quarter appeared just below Trump's thumb as he looked down.
The late queen's hand showed similar contusions, though the bruising was more spread out.
"My grandfather also had exactly those same bruises right in the year he died. I hope Trump has many more years left," one user wrote. "Even though I have very opposing ideologies to him in several aspects of life, I’m a fan of brave, determined, and politically incorrect people like him."
"This bruise is dangerous," a second chimed in.
Trump Supporter Slammed Health Concerns
However, his supporters were quick to dismiss the speculation, insisting it was simply a result of old age.
"old man bruise. he's 80 years old, it's normal and it doesn't mean anything. the capillaries in the hands are very thin at that age and any little bump causes a small hemorrhage," one user wrote.
A second added, "He’s not going to die. That’s completely natural in people of that age… because the skin becomes more delicate and thinner. My dad suffered from that since he was 70 years old and he died many, many years later. Please stop with so much scandal."
Trump's Condition Was Initially Blamed on 'Frequent Handshaking'
White House press secretary Karoline Leavit had long blamed the condition on "frequent handshaking," though it was later revealed in July 2025 that the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.
The venous disorder is a condition where the veins in your legs have trouble sending blood back to your heart, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Donald Trump's Diagnosis Was Revealed in July 2025
"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hands and also swelling in the president’s legs. In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today," Leavitt told the press as she recited a letter from Trump's doctor.
"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," the memo read. "In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies."
The press secretary reported that Trump showed "no signs of heart failure" or other serious illnesses, as the letter concluded with the physician confirming Trump "remains in excellent health."