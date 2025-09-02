Donald Trump Sparks More Health Concerns as He Struggles to Breathe in New Interview
Donald Trump sparked more concerns over his health during a Tuesday, September 2, interview with Scott Jennings.
“I’m always disappointed in him,” a very stuffy Trump said when discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin. “He and I always had a great relationship. Very disappointed. Thousands of people are dying.”
Donald Trump Is 'Disappointed' in Vladimir Putin
“They’re not Americans,” Trump continued. “They’re Russians and they’re Ukrainians. There’s thousands. It’s a war that makes no sense. And it would have never started if I were president and that’s what bothers me even more.” Trump yet again insisted the election was “totally rigged." “We’ll see what happens,” Trump added. “But I’m very disappointed in President Putin. I can say that. And we’ll be doing something to help people live. You know it’s not a question of Ukraine. It’s… help people live.”
Did Donald Trump Have a Stroke?
X users were quick to pipe in, with one saying it “backs the stroke hypothesis” as “stroke patients can sound ‘nasally’ due to dysarthria and muscle weakness impacting the soft palate.”
“They sound ‘strained,’ ‘hoarse’ and ‘nasal or hyponasal,’” they continued. “So his voice actually continues to support the mild stroke position.”
“He’s struggling to breathe,” another person said. “Respiratory issues are indicative of a stroke. This along with his edema (swelling of the ankles) and cardiac problems are signs that the end is imminent.”
Another person surmised Trump has COVID, which would he explain why “he sounds congested."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Eric Trump Lashed Out at the 'Left' Over Rumors About Donald's Health
As OK! reported, Trump’s son Eric Trump slammed “the left” for putting out rumors regarding Donald’s health.
The president was largely absent from the public eye as of late, which led to many rumors and speculation about his health, with some claiming he died.
On X, Eric reposted a story that said Donald responded to rumors he had passed away.
“The radical left is so sick and twisted,” Eric wrote alongside the story.
Concerns Over Donald Trump's Health
There has also been a lot of chatter surrounding bruises on Donald’s hands, but the White House has continued to chalk that up to him shaking many people’s hands.
In addition, there have been concerns about Donald’s swollen ankles, which he seemed to cover up.