Donald Trump Sparks More Health Concerns as He Struggles to Breathe in New Interview

Donald Trump sparked more health concerns as he struggled to breathe in a new interview.

“I’m always disappointed in him,” a very stuffy Trump said when discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin . “He and I always had a great relationship. Very disappointed. Thousands of people are dying.”

Donald Trump sparked more concerns over his health during a Tuesday, September 2, interview with Scott Jennings .

“They’re not Americans,” Trump continued. “They’re Russians and they’re Ukrainians. There’s thousands. It’s a war that makes no sense. And it would have never started if I were president and that’s what bothers me even more.” Trump yet again insisted the election was “totally rigged." “We’ll see what happens,” Trump added. “But I’m very disappointed in President Putin . I can say that. And we’ll be doing something to help people live. You know it’s not a question of Ukraine. It’s… help people live.”

Trump’s voice in his interview with Scott Jennings this morning … something’s not right. pic.twitter.com/YWfBp74qtD

X users were quick to pipe in, with one saying it “backs the stroke hypothesis” as “stroke patients can sound ‘nasally’ due to dysarthria and muscle weakness impacting the soft palate.”

“They sound ‘strained,’ ‘hoarse’ and ‘nasal or hyponasal,’” they continued. “So his voice actually continues to support the mild stroke position.”

“He’s struggling to breathe,” another person said. “Respiratory issues are indicative of a stroke. This along with his edema (swelling of the ankles) and cardiac problems are signs that the end is imminent.”

Another person surmised Trump has COVID, which would he explain why “he sounds congested."