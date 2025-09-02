or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Sparks More Health Concerns as He Struggles to Breathe in New Interview

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sparked more health concerns as he struggled to breathe in a new interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump sparked more concerns over his health during a Tuesday, September 2, interview with Scott Jennings.

“I’m always disappointed in him,” a very stuffy Trump said when discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin. “He and I always had a great relationship. Very disappointed. Thousands of people are dying.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Is 'Disappointed' in Vladimir Putin

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sounded nasal in a new interview.

“They’re not Americans,” Trump continued. “They’re Russians and they’re Ukrainians. There’s thousands. It’s a war that makes no sense. And it would have never started if I were president and that’s what bothers me even more.” Trump yet again insisted the election was “totally rigged." “We’ll see what happens,” Trump added. “But I’m very disappointed in President Putin. I can say that. And we’ll be doing something to help people live. You know it’s not a question of Ukraine. It’s… help people live.”

Article continues below advertisement

Did Donald Trump Have a Stroke?

Source: @RpsAgainstTrump

X users believe Donald Trump suffered a stroke.

X users were quick to pipe in, with one saying it “backs the stroke hypothesis” as “stroke patients can sound ‘nasally’ due to dysarthria and muscle weakness impacting the soft palate.”

“They sound ‘strained,’ ‘hoarse’ and ‘nasal or hyponasal,’” they continued. “So his voice actually continues to support the mild stroke position.”

“He’s struggling to breathe,” another person said. “Respiratory issues are indicative of a stroke. This along with his edema (swelling of the ankles) and cardiac problems are signs that the end is imminent.”

Another person surmised Trump has COVID, which would he explain why “he sounds congested."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Trump Lashed Out at the 'Left' Over Rumors About Donald's Health

Photo of Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump lashed out at the left over rumors about his father's health.

As OK! reported, Trump’s son Eric Trump slammed “the left” for putting out rumors regarding Donald’s health.

The president was largely absent from the public eye as of late, which led to many rumors and speculation about his health, with some claiming he died.

On X, Eric reposted a story that said Donald responded to rumors he had passed away.

“The radical left is so sick and twisted,” Eric wrote alongside the story.

Concerns Over Donald Trump's Health

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

There have been concerns about Donald Trump's hands and ankles as of late.

There has also been a lot of chatter surrounding bruises on Donald’s hands, but the White House has continued to chalk that up to him shaking many people’s hands.

In addition, there have been concerns about Donald’s swollen ankles, which he seemed to cover up.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.