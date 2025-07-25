Donald Trump Seen With Makeup-Covered Bruised Hand Again After Chronic Venous Insufficiency Diagnosis
Donald Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis might have given the president an answer as to why his hand continues to bruise; however, it hasn’t stopped him from attempting to cover his black and blue spot with makeup.
The president was photographed at his appearance at the Federal Reserve headquarters on Thursday, July 24, where his dominant right hand could be seen, again, with caked on concealer.
Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Caused by Handshaking
Trump’s flesh-colored makeup on his bruise sparked immediate concern after he was seen talking with reporters at the White House on July 15. He was also seen with swollen ankles, better known as cankles, during the FIFA Club World Cup Final on July 13, leading White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to address the alarming matter.
Although Leavitt told the public on July 15 that Trump’s bruised hand was from consistent handshaking, just two days later, she confessed the 79-year-old president underwent an evaluation from White House physician Sean Barbarella — just to be sure he didn’t have underlying medical issues.
Karoline Laevitt Adresses Donald Trump's Health
“In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit,” Leavitt admitted on July 17.
White House Physician Releases Memo About Donald Trump's Diagnosis
After Barbarella evaluated his bruised hand and swollen ankles, the physician released a memo stating “all” of the president’s “results were within normal limits.”
“The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” Barbarella added.
'He Thinks He's Above and Beyond Human Medical Anomalies'
Trump’s evidence of aging has created a multitude of reactions from social media users who have weighed in on how he has handled the viral situation.
“He thinks he’s above and beyond human medical anomalies,” wrote one on X.
“Trump is obese, inactive and eats like a 17-year-old. The hand had an obvious bandage to cover what appears to be an IV site. He tried to hide it with makeup. If his hand was affected by handshaking, it would affect everything he did with his right hand,” suggested another.
“Wish I could be President Trump’s assistant because I would NEVER let him be photographed with this large spot of makeup on his hand. I would blend it out so it’s not easily visible. Blend, blend, blend!” exclaimed a third.