Donald Trump Hides His Bruised Right Hand in White House Video as Health Concerns Mount: Watch
The White House shared a new video of President Donald Trump discussing the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Innovative Housing Showcase, aimed at making housing more affordable in America.
The clip, shared to X on Tuesday, September 9, showed the president in the Oval Office, and as he spoke from behind his desk, he kept his bruised hand covered by his left. Not once did Trump reveal his dominant hand during the minute-long video.
Donald Trump Hides His Right Hand in White House Video
After the 79-year-old president’s bruised right hand repeatedly made headlines over the last few months, he has worked tirelessly to cover the blemish with flesh-colored concealer. At times, he’s been seen in public with a patch of unblended makeup on his hand, giving even more attention to the mysterious black-and-blue spot.
Although Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously explained the bruise was from consistently shaking hands with others, revelations of his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis in July caused critics to speculate a more serious issue with his health.
'What Is the Administration Hiding?'
“Trump’s medical team is working their a---- off to juice him up so he looks presentable to the public. Don’t forget to blend that concealer on his bruised hand real good,” commented one person on X.
Another critic suggested the Trump administration is hiding the severity of his condition after former president Joe Biden faced scrutiny for continuing his duties despite his declining health. “What is the administration hiding? Is the bruise on the back of Trump’s hand from an IV? What is he being treated for?” the observer questioned.
Donald Trump 'Doesn't Want to Seem Weak'
A third individual suggested the president continues to hide his bruised hand because he “doesn’t want to seem weak,” adding, “Donald Trump is not dead but he is most definitely not as healthy as they try to show to public. There is a reason why he is hiding, there is a reason why his hands are bruised, there is a reason why someone else handles his social media.”
Donald Trump's Swollen Ankles
The president’s legs have also caused concern after he was seen several times with both ankles swollen, with one of the first instances being at the FIFA Club World Cup Final on July 13.
What Is CVI?
Although his team has been careful with releasing information regarding his health, the president’s CVI diagnosis does give an indication as to why his physical condition appears as it does.
According to Cleveland Clinic, a person diagnosed with CVI will likely experience swelling and ulcers as a result of damaged valves in the leg veins. When the vein’s valves stop regularly pumping blood to the heart, a pool of blood begins to form in the legs, causing worsening symptoms.