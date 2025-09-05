Politics Donald Trump Hides His Bruised Hands During Dinner With Tech Giants After Squashing Death Rumors: Photos Source: MEGA Donald Trump kept his hands mostly out of view during a dinner with top tech executives on Thursday, September 4. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 5 2025, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Donald Trump is keeping his hands out of sight — but not out of the public's minds. On Thursday night, September 4, the president of the United States hosted a prestigious dinner with top tech moguls at the State Dining Room inside of the White House, with guests including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI chief Sam Altman and more. At the high-profile event, Trump sat in the middle of the long dining table with his hands tucked beneath it amid swirling speculation about the POTUS' health.

Donald Trump Keeps His Hands Out of Sight Amid Health Concerns

Source: MEGA Donald Trump sat between his wife, Melania, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the dinner.

Seated between his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and Zuckerberg, President Trump sported a navy blue suit with an American flag pin and a patterned dark-red tie. While the fancy dinner was closed to the press, a camera was allowed inside to broadcast live for about 20 minutes. During that short period of time, Donald seemed to intentionally keep his hands out of view from the camera by hiding them under the table.

Donald Trump Hosts Dinner With Tech Giants

Source: MEGA Donald Trump only raised his hands into view a few times while the camera was rolling.

The Republican leader did raise his hands a few times to point or gesture toward something, but he would quickly conceal them again after making the short movement. Hiding his hands appears to be a new trend for President Trump ever since critics have turned their attention toward large bruises on his body and questioned the U.S. commander-in-chief's health in recent months. Just days before the tech dinner, Donald seemed to strategically keep his hands placed behind a "Gulf of America" hat, while pictures from the White House of the conservative politician's meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung last week appeared to be purposely cropped to cut out his frequently swollen ankles.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has worn makeup to cover up his hands during recent outings.

Some recent sightings of the president have showcased makeup lathered on his hands in an attempt to cover up his bruises — though the concealer hasn't been the best shade match. During the tech dinner on Thursday, Donald addressed wild conspiracy theories that he died. "I want to thank the media — they’ve been very nice lately. Although, I’m still here," he stated sarcastically, as the wealthy tech gurus around him broke out into laughter.

Donald Trump Responds to Death Rumors

Source: MEGA The president recently responded to a conspiracy theory he had died.