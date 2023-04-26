Judge Slams Donald Trump's 'Entirely Inappropriate' Comments after Ex-Prez Calls E. Jean Carroll Case a 'Made Up SCAM'
A federal judge for former reporter E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation case against Donald Trump is slamming the ex-president for publicly declaring that her allegations against him were an attempt to swindle him.
"The E. Jean Carroll case, Ms. Bergdorf Goodman, is a made up SCAM," Trump wrote to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, April 26. "Her lawyer is a political operative, financed by a big political donor that they said didn’t exist, only to get caught lying about that."
"Just look at her CNN interview before & after the commercial break — Like a different person," he continued. "She said there was a dress, using the ol’ Monica Lewinsky 'stuff', then she didn’t want to produce it. The dress should be allowed to be part of the case. This is a fraudulent & false story — Witch Hunt!"
Judge Lewis Kaplan called the remarks "entirely inappropriate," referring to the inflammatory post as an endeavor from the embattled businessman to "speak to his public, but more troublesome, to the jury" amid the ongoing court proceedings.
Kaplan also argued back when Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, tried to place the blame on Carroll's legal team for a piece of information that had been allegedly leaked to the press.
"We are getting into an area, conceivably, in which your client may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability and I think you know what I mean," the judge cautioned him during their conversation.
Tacopina agreed to ask his client to "refrain from any further posts regarding this case."
However, this isn't the first time the politician and his lawyers have sparked controversy during the case. As OK! previously reported, the 79-year-old journalist's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, claimed Trump's camp was preparing to violate evidence guidelines in an attempt to shame her client by providing excerpts from Carroll's deposition meant to "prove that a victim engaged in other sexual behavior" in order to draw conclusions about her prior "sexual predisposition."
Kaplan noted this "squarely" breaks the rules for what can be submitted as evidence.
Furthermore, the former POTUS asked to skip attending the trial, which began earlier this week, claiming it would cause "logistical and financial burdens upon New York City, its residents, and the Court itself."
"If Mr. Trump decides not to appear at his own trial for sexual assault and defamation, the jury may draw whatever inferences it chooses — and Mr. Trump has no right to a judicial endorsement of his (flimsy) excuse," Carroll's lawyer responded. "If Mr. Trump can find a way to attend wrestling championships, political conventions, civil depositions, and campaign functions, then surely he could surmount the logistics of attending his own federal trial."
