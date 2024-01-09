Donald Trump Hopes the Economy Crashes in 'the Next 12 Months: 'I Don't Want to Be Herbert Hoover'
In a preview for Donald Trump's new interview with former Fox host Lou Dobbs, the ex-president, 77, shared his thoughts on what the next few months should look like, especially if he ends up winning the 2024 election.
"When there’s a crash, I hope it’s gonna be during this next [sic] 12 months because I don’t wanna be Hebert Hoover – the one president, I just don’t wanna be Herbert Hoover," he told Dobbs, referring to Hoover, who was president amid a stock market crash which triggered the Great Depression.
“We have an economy that’s so fragile, and the only reason it’s running now is it’s running off the fumes of what we did,” he added. “It’s just running off the fumes.”
Dobbs then asked Trump what he would do to "restore primacy" for those who are “fighting for their economic and their real survival.”
Trump shared his thoughts on Keystone XL Pipeline, a proposed pipeline between Alberta, Canada, and Nebraska, which he was in favor of while in office, but President Joe Biden canceled the permit.
“That’s one of just so many different things,” Trump said. “So what we will be doing is we will be drilling, we will be reducing energy, that will bring down inflation, that will bring down interest rates."
The White House responded, arguing that someone shouldn't put themselves first before the country.
“A commander in chief’s duty is to always put the American people first; never to hope that hard-working families suffer economic pain for their own political benefit,” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates. “Republican officials should welcome the economic progress President Biden is delivering, instead of revealing twisted true colors that would shrink the American middle class in the name of their own cynical self-interests.”
President Biden previously compared Trump to Hoover.
“In the four years Donald Trump was president — and he’s the only president other than Herbert Hoover who actually lost jobs in a four-year period. And that’s why I often re- — think of him as Donald ‘Herbert Hoover’ Trump," he said last month.