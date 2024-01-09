Donald Trump Hopes the Economy Crashes in 'the Next 12 Months: 'I Don't Want to Be Herbert Hoover'

Dobbs then asked Trump what he would do to "restore primacy" for those who are “fighting for their economic and their real survival.”

Trump shared his thoughts on Keystone XL Pipeline, a proposed pipeline between Alberta, Canada, and Nebraska, which he was in favor of while in office, but President Joe Biden canceled the permit.

“That’s one of just so many different things,” Trump said. “So what we will be doing is we will be drilling, we will be reducing energy, that will bring down inflation, that will bring down interest rates."