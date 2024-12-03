Ann Coulter Slams 'Sleazy' Pete Hegseth for Cheating in Past Relationships 2 Weeks After Calling Him One of Donald Trump's 'Best Picks'

"There is all this, you know, ‘Did he assault this woman in the hotel or didn’t he? Was it consensual and she didn’t want her husband to know, so four days later, she cried rape?’ Yes, that happens a whole lot. A lot, a lot, a lot," Coulter said.

"But in all of this talk about about whether Pete Hegseth is an abuser of women, it just, no one even mentioned that he is a serial adulterer!" she continued. "Are we a society that doesn’t care about adultery anymore? Adultery hasn’t even been mentioned."