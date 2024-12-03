Ann Coulter Slams 'Sleazy' Pete Hegseth for Cheating in Past Relationships 2 Weeks After Calling Him One of Donald Trump's 'Best Picks'
Conservative political commentator Ann Coulter called out Donald Trump's defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth — but not for the rape allegations against him.
On a recent installment of her "Unsafe With Ann Coulter" podcast, she claimed it was "odd" that Hegseth is being attacked for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, but the same focus has not been put on his history of infidelity.
"There is all this, you know, ‘Did he assault this woman in the hotel or didn’t he? Was it consensual and she didn’t want her husband to know, so four days later, she cried rape?’ Yes, that happens a whole lot. A lot, a lot, a lot," Coulter said.
"But in all of this talk about about whether Pete Hegseth is an abuser of women, it just, no one even mentioned that he is a serial adulterer!" she continued. "Are we a society that doesn’t care about adultery anymore? Adultery hasn’t even been mentioned."
Coulter said it was "well known" he's on his third marriage, and claimed his pattern is to "get married, get his wife pregnant" have "little kids" at home and then have an affair.
"Starts having s-- with his producer, dumps his first wife, married his producer, gets her pregnant," she continued. "Dumps the second wife, and now, I guess is, let’s hope happily married to his third wife. The fact that it was three times, and this [is] sleazy and everyone at Fox News knew about it is one thing."
Coulter claimed this was evidence that liberals were "changing our culture" in "subtle and insidious ways" so that only "feminist rules" matter, rather than things like "don't cheat on your wife."
"'Was was it consensual or not?' No, I don’t care if it’s consensual. It wasn’t consensual to the wife who was married to Pete Hegseth," she concluded.
Coulter's rant came two weeks after she gushed over Trump, 78, nominating Hegseth to serve as head of the Department of Defense.
"I love that Democrats' main objection to Pete Hegseth as DefSec is that he's against women in combat. I knew nothing about him, but now I'm solidly behind him. One of Trump's best picks," she wrote via X. "P.s. Pete: Throw in being against 'any women serving the military' and we'll finally have a serious fighting force."