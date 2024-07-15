King Charles Sent Donald Trump a Private Message After Shocking Assassination Attempt
King Charles contacted Donald Trump after someone attempted to assassinate the politician at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, July 13.
According to a report, Charles' correspondence with Trump will remain private, but his sentiments paralleled Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer — who was "appalled" by the ordeal.
This past weekend, Trump was shot at by at by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who resided in Bethel Park, Penn.
OK! previously reported the real estate tycoon confirmed that his near-death experience won't stop him from attending the Republication National Convention.
"Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or a potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," Trump penned in a post shared on Truth Social on Sunday, July 14.
Trump's team later stressed the importance of the Republican nominee attending the gathering.
"In moments of tragedy and horror, we must be resolute in our mission to re-elect President Trump. It is our fervent hope that this horrendous act will bring our team, and indeed the nation together in unity and we must renew our commitment to safety and peace for our country," an internal memo to campaign staffers reportedly read.
"The RNC Convention will continue as planned in Milwaukee, where we will nominate our President to be the brave and fearless nominee of our Party. We appreciate your dedication and perseverance and are thankful for each and every one of you," they continued.
Shortly after the incident, Trump asked for his followers to come together.
“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” the former reality star said on Truth Social.
"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin," he added.
Daily Express reported on Charles and Trump's communication.