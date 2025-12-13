Donald Trump Insults 'Very Aggressive' Female Reporter Who Questioned Him: 'You Have to Be Nice and Easy'
Donald Trump landed in hot water after scolding NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor during a press briefing at the Oval Office on December 12.
The 79-year-old insulted her after she asked him questions about him claiming oil from Venezuela.
NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor Clashed With Donald Trump
“It wouldn’t be very smart for me to tell you that,“ he said. “We’re supposed to be a little bit secretive. You’re a very big-time reporter, and I don’t think I want to tell a big-time reporter, or a small-time reporter, that. But we are knocking out drugs at levels that nobody’s ever seen before.”
She then proceeded to ask another inquiry, with Trump scoffing back: “Wait, wait, wait, you have to be nice and easy, nice and easy," before telling the men standing next to him, “She’s very aggressive.”
New Epstein Photos Were Released This Week
Some time later, Alcindor wondered how the politician felt about a slew of new photos that the House Oversight Committee published from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate earlier this week.
The snaps featured Trump and other A-listers hanging out with Epstein. “There were new Epstein photos released today showing you and also Bill Clinton and Steve Bannon. What was your reaction to those new photos that were released?” Alcindor said.
“I haven’t seen them, but everybody knew this man,” Trump said. “He was all over Palm Beach, he has photos with everybody. There are hundreds and hundreds of people that have photos with him, so that’s no big deal. I know nothing about it."
The President Once Called a Reporter 'Piggy'
Trump and Alcindor have crossed paths in the past, and have somewhat of a contentious relationship.
Back in September, he said the journalist reported on “fake news” and was “second-rate” when she asked him about an AI image he shared regarding him immigration policies.
He also caused ire last month when he called Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey "piggy."
The remark came while Trump was aboard Air Force One on his way to Mar-a-Lago, where he was asked if anything "incriminating" is in Epstein's emails.
Trump replied by pointing a very long finger at her and shouting: "Quiet. Quiet, piggy!"
“Piggy” has reportedly been one of the billionaire's favorite insults for years. In 2016, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado said Trump would tease her weight, calling her: “Hello, Miss Piggy” and “Hello, Miss Housekeeping.”
She once said: “He was overwhelming, I was so scared of him… He’d tell me, ‘You look ugly,’ or ‘You look fat.’”