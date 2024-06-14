Donald Trump Isn't 'Convinced' Extraterrestrials Exist But Has Met With 'Handsome Pilots' Who Say There Are 'Strange Things Flying Around'

Co-host Mike Majlak then asked Trump if he was referring to Roswell, the alleged UFO crash site in New Mexico, to which he replied, "Yeah."

Paul then asked, "But don't you access to that information?"

“I have access and I speak to people about it. I’ve had actually meetings on it, and they will tell you there’s something going on," Trump claimed. “It makes sense that there could be. I’ve never been convinced, even despite that. You know, for some reason, it’s just not my thing, but a lot of people believe that it’s true.”