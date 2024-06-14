OK Magazine
Donald Trump Isn't 'Convinced' Extraterrestrials Exist But Has Met With 'Handsome Pilots' Who Say There Are 'Strange Things Flying Around'

Jun. 14 2024, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

Donald Trump shared his views about aliens while speaking with Logan Paul in a new episode of his podcast, "Impaulsive."

“Aliens. I want to talk to you about aliens. UFOs, UAPs, the disclosure we’ve seen in Congress recently. It’s confusing and upsetting a lot of Americans because there’s something happening. There are unidentified aerial phenomena in the sky; we don’t know what they are. Do you?” the social media star, 29, asked the ex-president, 78.

Logan Paul sat down with Donald Trump for an interview.

"I’ve met with pilots, like beautiful Tom Cruise, but taller, OK? Handsome, perfect people. 'Sir, there was something there that was round in form and going like four times faster than my super jet fighter plane,' and I look at these guys and they really mean it. And, am I a believer? No. I probably — I can’t say I am. But I have met with people that are serious people that say there’s some really strange things that they see flying around out there, and you know, if you go to Nevada and you look at that little section of — where they go to look at the aliens, where they think all the aliens are landing. You know, I think it’s maybe the number one tourist attraction in the United States," Trump replied.

Co-host Mike Majlak then asked Trump if he was referring to Roswell, the alleged UFO crash site in New Mexico, to which he replied, "Yeah."

Paul then asked, "But don't you access to that information?"

“I have access and I speak to people about it. I’ve had actually meetings on it, and they will tell you there’s something going on," Trump claimed. “It makes sense that there could be. I’ve never been convinced, even despite that. You know, for some reason, it’s just not my thing, but a lot of people believe that it’s true.”

Trump then brought up how people are in the U.S. undocumented.

He joked: “I know there are illegal aliens out there, but those are the ones that come through the border. We have plenty of them. Those are the ones I know. When you say aliens, I say, ‘Are they illegal aliens?’ These [extraterrestrials] might be illegal, but we don’t wanna test them because if they can go four times faster, we’re not gonna test them.”

