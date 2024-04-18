Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands 'Space Laser Technology' Be Used in Order to Fight Migrants at the Southern Border
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene presented an unusual "space laser" amendment to a bill regarding military aid to Israel, stirring up further tension in her ongoing dispute with Speaker Mike Johnson.
The incident took place on Wednesday, April 17, with the Congresswoman proposing the inclusion of a space laser in the Israel aid bill to help manage border security on the U.S.-Mexico border.
This is not the first time Greene has introduced the concept of space lasers into public discourse.
Prior to her election, she made unsubstantiated claims about California forest fires being caused by a space laser associated with a Jewish banking family.
The current conflict between Greene and Speaker Johnson centers around a planned vote on military assistance to Ukraine.
The Congresswoman opposes further military aid to Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions with Russia, leading to her collaboration with another Republican, Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, in an effort to remove Speaker Johnson from his position.
The proposed bill, which includes Ukraine assistance, as well as aid packages for Israel and Taiwan, aims to address various national security concerns. However, Greene's amendment to allocate funds for developing a "space laser" technology at the U.S.-Mexico border has raised eyebrows.
Despite her defense of the idea on social media, experts have refuted the practicality and relevance of such a proposal.
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Wildly Claims Homeland Security Should Have Deported American Murder Victim Laken Riley
- 'Crazy Train Is Off the Rails': Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Claiming New York City Earthquake Was God Telling America to 'Repent'
- President Joe Biden's Eyes Pop When He Sees Critic Marjorie Taylor Greene at State of the Union Address: Watch the Hilarious Moment
The border security bill accompanying the Ukraine and other aid legislation faces significant opposition from Democrats.
The political landscape in Congress suggests that these provisions are unlikely to become law, given the strong resistance from Democratic lawmakers.
The GOP immigration bill passed last year by the lower chamber has yet to even get a vote in the Senate — and likely will not under a Democratic majority. The same goes for the upcoming Republican bill to which Greene has attempted to attach her amendment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Greene’s rebellion against the speaker has yet to pick up any steam aside from Massie, but on Thursday, it appeared that Johnson was facing quite a few more GOP defectors on the upcoming House votes on foreign aid.
The speaker was seen on the House floor in heated conversations with hardline conservatives like Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who led the ouster of Johnson’s predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, last fall.