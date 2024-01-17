Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Claiming She Saw 'Illegal Aliens' in Airports

A clip of her statement made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, where many of the congresswoman's critics questioned her "first-hand" accounts.

One user shared the clip and asked, "Did she personally check them for their documentation, or were they just brown and she assumed they were illegal?"

Another user replied, "My guess is if they don't look like her, she assumes they're illegal."

A third user joked, "She doesn't need to check. It was all in her imagination. She's been living in her own fantasy world since as long as she has been in office. These 'illegal aliens' were probably found in the same place as the Jewish space lasers and the staged school shooters she's brought up time and time before."