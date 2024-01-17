Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Claiming She Saw 'Illegal Aliens' in Airports
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was roasted online for claiming she saw "illegal aliens" swarming around multiple airports in the United States.
Greene made her viral statement during her denouncement of President Joe Biden's handling of the southern border.
“The Biden administration is guilty of the largest human trafficking operation in history. This is human trafficking,” Greene said. “I just traveled in airports across the country just the past few days. You know what I saw in our airports? Migrants, illegal aliens, all over in the airports!”
A clip of her statement made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, where many of the congresswoman's critics questioned her "first-hand" accounts.
One user shared the clip and asked, "Did she personally check them for their documentation, or were they just brown and she assumed they were illegal?"
Another user replied, "My guess is if they don't look like her, she assumes they're illegal."
A third user joked, "She doesn't need to check. It was all in her imagination. She's been living in her own fantasy world since as long as she has been in office. These 'illegal aliens' were probably found in the same place as the Jewish space lasers and the staged school shooters she's brought up time and time before."
The House Homeland Security Committee has begun impeachment proceedings against Biden's DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who oversees the southwest border.
Greene filed a resolution in November accusing Mayorkas of violating federal law and the Constitution by failing to “maintain operational control of the border” and prevent an “invasion.”
This is the second impeachment resolution to be filed against the DHS Secretary, and like the first, it was shot down before it could gain any traction.
Greene claimed she didn’t force a vote because she “got guarantees” that the House “will move forward with impeachment.”
As OK! previously reported, Greene is aiming to become the Secretary of Homeland Security under former President Donald Trump if he were to be reelected.
While talking to Steve Bannon on his podcast, the 49-year-old was asked if she would like to be Trump's VP.
"Of course I would serve President Trump in any capacity, but I want to make it clear that is his decision, his decision alone," she shared. "The only cabinet position that I would truly be interested in is Homeland Security. I would deport people. I would enact the policies he's laying out. I would go after the child trafficker, going after cartels."
"I fully support President Trump's border agenda," she declared.