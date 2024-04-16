Marjorie Taylor Greene Wildly Claims Homeland Security Should Have Deported American Murder Victim Laken Riley
Marjorie Taylor Greene brought up 22-year-old murder victim Laken Riley while questioning Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, April 16.
During a budget hearing, the far-right Georgia representative strangely claimed the American nursing student would still be alive if she'd been deported.
"You worked as a board member of an NGO [Non Governmental Organization] that is working in conjunction with other NGOs which are not only financing the invasion of the country, but also telling illegal aliens to vote in the United States elections," she alleged, despite the fact that it is illegal for undocumented immigrants to vote in a presidential election.
"They are telling illegal aliens, noncitizens, to come vote for Joe Biden. That’s your boss," she declared. "This is corruption at the deepest level. As a matter of fact, I would call it treason."
"It's treason because these people have declared war on our citizens by raping our women, our children, and murdering people," the MAGA republican continued. "Like Laken Riley? You’re familiar with her, right?
Before Mayorkas could properly reply, Greene cut in, "You should have deported her so that she could be alive today. Her parents would have appreciated that."
As OK! previously reported, Riley was abducted and murdered in February 2024. Her killer was believed to be an undocumented man by the name of José Antonio Ibarra. Trump and his supporters have repeatedly brought up her death at events and campaign rallies to discredit President Biden's handling of U.S. immigration policies.
Earlier this year, Trump slammed President Biden for apologizing for referring to her murderer as an "illegal."
"I say he was an illegal alien. He was an illegal immigrant. He was an illegal migrant," he said at the time, adding that Biden had "no regret, he’s got no empathy, no compassion, and worst of all, he has no intention of stopping the deadly invasion that stole precious Laken’s beautiful American life."
"Biden should be apologizing for apologizing to this killer," the controversial businessman claimed. "What Joe Biden has done on our border is a crime against humanity and the people of this nation for which he will never be forgiven."
Trump further insisted that Riley "would be alive today if Joe Biden had not willfully and maliciously eviscerated the borders of the United States and set loose thousands and thousands of dangerous criminals into our country."